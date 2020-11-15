As communities struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic health depends not just on the governments but also its citizens, according to a message shared by mayors and officials from the 4FrontED binational megaregion.
The megaregion encompasses the intersection of four states: Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora, which are located in two nations. This region includes 1.65 million people, a binational economy of $4.2 trillion and an immediate access to a market of 53 million consumers.
A group of mayors, supervisors and leaders of the Mexico border region established the organization in 2014 to promote economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education.
The regional leaders gathered virtually on Oct. 14 to discuss the challenges they’re facing and, of course, one of the biggest is the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panelists included Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls; Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas; Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough; Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya; San Luis, Arizona, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez; Mario Guevara, director ejecutivo of Organismo Promotor de Desarrollo Económico de San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Marina del Pilar Avila, mayor of Mexicali, Baja California; Rosie Arreola-Fernandez, mayor of Calexico, California; and Efrain Silva, mayor of El Centro, California.
Luis Ramirez, president of the business consulting firm Ramirez Advisors International, based in Phoenix, moderated the bilingual event.
Nazzer Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED, noted that it’s important that they keep working as a team to benefit the megaregion, creating new synergies and adhering to the new normal. He pointed out that the event brought together the current leaders of the megaregion for the first time and undoubtedly “planted the seed for new collaborations among our towns and cities.”
Silva, mayor of El Centro, stressed that although everyone is eager to get back to normal, “we all need to be part of the solution.”
The responsibility of elected officials is to provide the resources businesses need to reopen completely and, if already reopened, to enforce preventive measures.
Right now, the things community members should be doing is wearing masks and social distancing, noted Nicholls. The Yuma mayor also noted the need for officials to “step back and take a look at what we can do to protect our communities in a more holistic manner.”
One holistic approach happening in Yuma is a project led by the University of Arizona and the Yuma Center of Excellence in Desert Agriculture in which groups of people are tested for COVID-19 through sewage effluent, which identifies the virus seven days before any other test. Yuma will be testing its sewage plants to gauge the spread of the virus in the community.
“So we as a community can be proactive and try to be ahead of the curve,” Nicholls said, adding that the community must be prepared “because as I understand, this will be coming back.”
Nicholls added: “General community testing and awareness will help in the future to make sure we are ahead of the curves and helpfully predict and reduce the exposure to our vulnerable populations.”
“Unfortunately, the COVID reality is real. I need to emphasize this very much,” Mayor Sanchez said.
He reiterated that one thing citizens can do to help their communities overcome the pandemic is to wear masks. He pointed out a 75% decrease in Arizona cases after the mask mandate went into effect. “Something as simple as social distancing, wearing your mask, can facilitate all the financial, economic openings that people are discussing,” Sanchez said, adding that these preventive measures must continue even if people are frustrated.
When he encounters a COVID-19 patient, as a medical provider, he tries to find out how he or she became infected. “I always ask, where have you been? What are you doing? And the big one was not wearing any mask,” Sanchez said. “I know we are all tired, but the COVID reality is here. We have to take specific measures.”
Communities are in a better position now than the first wave. “The second wave is on its way, I believe it’s already here, but the difference is we are wearing our masks, we are doing social distancing,” he said.
On the other hand, governments should provide essential services for the safety of their communities. San Luis, Arizona, he noted, has purchased enough personal protective equipment for first responders for the next six months.
“As government officials, we need to make sure that our fire and police and water systems are viable, and it’s very important we practice and we actually prepare for this,” Sanchez said. “Yes, I believe in reopening, I believe in actually opening the economy. We need to. People need to go back to work, children need to go back to school, but schools need the resources also. It’s very important, they have the proper PPEs, it’s very important they have all the disinfectants.”
Sanchez pointed out that some needs are not obvious, noting that about “70% of people in San Luis, Arizona, don’t have a computer. Don’t assume that everyone who has a computer has an internet connection. That’s not true.”
Therefore, he added, officials might have to personally reach out to the vulnerable populations to make sure their needs are being met. “If you believe a text will tell everyone, no,” Sanchez said.
“The reality is COVID is here, it hasn’t gone away. It’s still in our community. But we need to follow guidelines. I know we’re all tired. We don’t want to wear a mask, but the problem is, it’s not going to go away,” he added.
“Some people assume that by closing the borders we’re going to prevent the numbers from increasing. COVID is here, COVID is in Mexico also. Let me be very, very clear, the numbers in Arizona dropped, not because we added restrictions to our borders. It was because people started wearing masks. The evidence is there, the science is there.
“It’s very important we continue being vigilant, we continue providing the resources and the right information to our community,” Sanchez said.
San Luis Rio Colorado officials explained that “COVID has made us more creative,” in particular when it comes to tourism. With the closure, OPRODE worked with businesses to develop an app which helps vendors connect to their customers. The app has grown and now includes more than 200 restaurants. It offers information on how to find a restaurant, a clinic, a dentist, etc.
While COVID brought everything to a halt, it gave staff time to work on tourism and economic projects. Although events have been canceled this year, officials have been looking to the future and working on next year’s events.
