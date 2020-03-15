Farming in the desert means being efficient with water use, and one researcher says potential water scarcity issues means efficiency is critical.
Dr. Aliasghar Montazar from the University of California-Holtville research center spoke at the Southwest Ag Summit about the need for farmers in desert regions like Yuma to switch to more efficient water use.
“We are facing water scarcity soon,” said Montazar. “I would say growers can continue to use water the way they do for about two years before serious problems begin to come up.”
Montazar said there’s a need to switch from flood irrigation to drip irrigation, and to understand that true water efficiency means making sure each drop of water yields maximum possible yield from each crop, or “the most crop per drop,” as he said.
Date and alfalfa farming cause particular concern for Montazar, who said they’re the most water-intensive crops that he has seen in desert regions like Yuma. The main problem with drip irrigation, he said, is that growers don’t always know how to use it.
“I talked to a grower who uses drip irrigation to grow alfalfa, and he said he hates it,” Montazar said. “He said he can’t manage it. How can you manage a drip irrigation system if you don’t know how to use it? If you bring growers to a different irrigation system and don’t teach them how to use it, they won’t use it.”
The flood irrigation systems that are common with date and alfalfa growing involve flooding the ground to water rows of crops. The drip system that Montazar favors involves more than just an irrigation system. It would also use technology to make sure growers know that their crops are receiving enough water and watering when necessary.
Specifically, Montazar talked about sensors that go along with drip irrigation systems to monitor soil moisture and how much water crops are using.
“A lot of growers have sensors but don’t use them, but they should be used to make use of drip irrigation effectively,” he said. “Growers should adopt it and rely on it because it takes care of a lot of irrigation questions they have even if they don’t use drip. If growers ask, ‘When do I need to irrigate, when is the right time for the first and subsequent irrigation events?’ the sensors can answer all those questions.”
Montazar said that growers, especially in California, don’t think they need to switch irrigation methods because water is cheap.
“California has the cheapest water, especially in Palo Verde and Imperial Valley,” he said. “So growers don’t look at it as a serious issue.”
But if growers can make the switch, Montazar said that drip irrigation and the close attention to how much water crops are getting will yield more output from crops.
“With alfalfa, we see a 20 percent higher yield with drip irrigation,” he said. “This is why drip is so popular with spinach. It creates a lot of yield when it’s used. Now, 100 percent of spinach in California is grown with drip irrigation.”
That switch would also solve problems caused by flood irrigation like diseases, he said, and solves and prevents downy mildew very well. The number of crops afflicted with disease decrease by four to five times vs. what is found with flood irrigation, Montazar said.
The main issues that drip irrigation creates are gophers and the need to monitor salinity closer. Montazar said that the growers who used drip in California had more issues with gophers moving through the soil around crops and ruining the crops.
The issue with salinity is that it has to be monitored more closely with drip irrigation, Montazar said, because it’s possible to water too little, which would allow salinity to ruin the soil around the roots.
“Salinity is a major issue in the desert,” he said. “If you don’t care about salinity in your day-to-day use, you lose soil over time.”
Montazar said these are small problems compared to water scarcity though and that growers should start looking into using drip irrigation, especially if they grow water-intensive crops like date palms.
“If we can carry this into the future, it can solve a lot of major issues we have because of water scarcity,” he said. “It’s something I advise all growers to look into.”