Yuma County Election Services received national recognition, with staff members attaining the highest professional achievement available for election officials in the country.
Director Tiffany Anderson, Election Services Coordinator Kika Guzman and Voter Services Coordinator Sarah Howard have achieved the designation of Certified Elections/Registration Administrators.
The CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration faculty in Auburn, Alabama, and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program.
The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the center.
This graduating class of 85 election professionals totals 1,420 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA/CERV status.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment,” Mattice said. “It is a measure of their dedication to making democracy work in Yuma County and to exemplify the very best in their service to your citizens. It takes an unusual commitment to have several people within an office pursue a demanding and challenging educational program.
“It also assures Yuma County that the very best in management techniques, technologies and processes will be implemented,” he added.
The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a nonprofit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations.
The center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting.
Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.