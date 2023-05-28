Javier Rivera was named Yuma County’s 2023 Nurse of the Year at the 12th Annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration and Awards Ceremony held May 11.
Two local nurse organizations, Rio Colorado Chapter 7 of the Arizona Nurse Association and Angeles del Desierto of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, held the award celebration to recognize nurses who have demonstrated excellence in various aspects of their nursing careers.
Rivera, a registered nurse in the Yuma Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, was also honored with the Excellence in Nursing Mentorship Award. This award recognizes individuals who possess and demonstrate attributes of teaching, mentoring and fostering growth and development of nursing students and recently graduated nurses in the community.
“I am honored to be nominated and receive these awards. I read the nomination essay and was definitely taken back for the kind words that were said. It’s a privilege to work with such strong, amazing and dedicated nurses,” Rivera said.
Rivera not only works at YRMC, but he was born at YRMC. He graduated from Millikin University in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. A registered nurse for 16 years, he holds specialty certifications in cardiovascular surgery, cardiovascular medicine and critical care.
He completed a critical care fellowship at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center in 2007.
Rivera has worked at YRMC since 2012, where he cares for cardiovascular surgery patients and teaches advanced specialty skills to more experienced nurses. He has served on multiple committees at YRMC to advance care in the community, including the areas of stroke and sepsis prevention.
He serves as a mentor and preceptor to many new hires and graduates in the ICU. He is married to Samantha Iribe, who is also a critical care nurse.
The American Nurses Association has long celebrated National Nurses Week in May, culminating with Florence Nightingale’s Birthday on May 12. In 2022, the ANA changed it from a nursing week to a month-long celebration.
The theme “You Make A Difference” was selected to encourage nurses, other health care professionals, employers, community leaders and the public to recognize and promote the vast contributions and positive impact of America’s nurses.
Celebrating, honoring and supporting nurses during May provided an added opportunity to promote the value of nursing, advocate for the profession and host events.
The Nursing Gala was first planned and held in May 2009 during Nurses Week as a collaboration between the two organizations.
Because 2019 was the last Yuma nursing celebration, this year it became an important opportunity to honor, celebrate and support the nurses in Yuma who have gone through so much over the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It truly was a sight seeing everyone laugh and have a good time together again,” Rivera said. “It was so awesome to see so many nurses come together and celebrate together. It’s been a long time since we all have gathered and celebrated with that many nurses since the pandemic.”
“Reconnecting” was the theme chosen by the two local nursing organizations for the gala, and volunteers from both organizations collaborated to bring this celebration and awards ceremony to fruition.
“The award ceremony took place during National Nurses Week, so it was a wonderful gathering of nurses from all over our area who spent the evening celebrating their colleagues and all that they do for patients,” said Beth Rossell, event committee member and registered nurse and vice president of Rio Colorado Chapter 7.
Yuma Councilwoman Carol Smith, a registered nurse in the YRMC neonatal intensive care unit, read an official Nurses Month proclamation and moved attendees with her keynote address about what connects them, including “courage and vulnerability” and “having the willingness to go from who you think you should be in order to be the person that you are.”
The selection of the award winners was a two-step process. A panel of volunteer nurses from the Yuma community reviewed the submitted nomination essays and assigned a score to each one. Identifying information of the nominees was redacted so that the process could be as objective as possible.
The scores of the judges were tallied up, determining the winners. Here are the other winners:
VANESSA OROZCO
Orozco won the Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award. This award recognizes individuals who possess and demonstrate excellence in clinical judgment, critical thinking, inter-professional collaboration and advocacy and are committed to patient/family health and wellness.
Orozco is a registered nurse and diabetes care and education specialist at YRMC. After graduating from AWC in 2007, she began her career as a medical-surgical nurse. She pursued her certification in diabetes care and education in 2019.
Shortly after, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University. Orozco was also recognized as the first quarter 2023 DAISY Award winner at YRMC. DAISY Awards recognizes nurses for the extraordinary compassionate, skillful care they provide patients and families.
LUZ WILEY
Wiley won the Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals who possess and demonstrate excellence in the attributes of service as a nurse leader in Yuma County in job title and function or in a leadership role in any capacity in the nursing community.
Wiley began her career at YRMC providing care to acutely and chronically ill adults in the telemetry unit. She then worked in outpatient nephrology and cardiology as a nurse practitioner.
She currently serves as YRMC’s director of clinical operations over Transitional Care and the Palliative Care service lines. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Arizona State University’s College of Nursing Doctor of Nursing Practice program.
Wiley graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree in 2001 and a master’s in 2006. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from ASU and also earned a master’s in business administration in 2018 from the University of Arizona.
BARBARA COMPTON
Compton won the Christi Brito Light of Nursing Award. This award recognizes individuals who possess and demonstrate compassion, caring service and empathy and exemplify the art of nursing.
Compton arrived in Yuma as a seasonal nurse in 1988 and worked in the ICU. She returned to nursing full-time in 2012, after raising her two daughters Sydney and Layne.
She currently works in YRMC’s ICU as a nurse and preceptor. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a critical care registered nurse certification.
DIANNE REINERTSON
Reinertson won the Ray Kronenbitter Nurse Advocacy Award. This award recognizes nurses who demonstrate excellence in patient advocacy at the bedside or are involved in advocacy roles in the community or in the profession of nursing.
Reinertson began her nursing career in 1987 working as a postpartum nurse at YRMC, eventually becoming a charge nurse in Labor and Delivery. She became a lactation educator after completing a program at University of California Los Angeles.
Reinertson has worked for Amberly’s Place as a forensic nurse examiner and was a clinical advisor for Arizona Western College and a flight nurse.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville University in 2007, she stepped away from bedside nursing and became a case manager for Women and Children Services at YRMC. The last nine years of her career, she worked in Palliative Care. Reinertson retired in April after 36 years of nursing.