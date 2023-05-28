Javier Rivera was named Yuma County’s 2023 Nurse of the Year at the 12th Annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration and Awards Ceremony held May 11.

Two local nurse organizations, Rio Colorado Chapter 7 of the Arizona Nurse Association and Angeles del Desierto of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, held the award celebration to recognize nurses who have demonstrated excellence in various aspects of their nursing careers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you