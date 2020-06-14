Editor’s note: This story first appeared in BIZ Magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
It used to be that students weren’t asked to think about what they wanted to be until high school. Now students are encouraged to start thinking about their future careers at a younger age.
And Yuma businesses are invited to help kids explore career options that might even provide them with a future workforce.
The Yuma chapter of the Arizona Business and Education Coalition is piloting a middle school project aimed at helping students explore their personal interests and learn how they can turn them into future careers — all while having fun.
After two years, the Yuma ABEC Middle School Career Exploration Project is taking off. “A favorite saying of ours is: ‘We’re flying the plane while building it.’ We went from two schools the first year to seven schools this year. We had to really make some adjustments and accommodations. We’re learning as we go,” said Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree.
The project helps middle-schoolers research and evaluate career options and set goals through the development of Education Career Action Plans that will follow them into high school.
As explained by Tyree, the project “provides opportunities for young students to experience hands-on, real-work experiences that are crucial to their future success in developing career goals. Through this exploration, students can begin to understand the importance of their education and relevance to achieving future success in the workforce.”
HOW BUSINESS PARTNERS CAN HELP
The project, however, only works with support from the business community. Business partners can donate teaching time, materials and/or financial support.
“If we didn’t have the partnership businesses, it wouldn’t be successful,” Tyree said. “As the name suggests, the idea is to really partner business and education in the state ... The organization does have a really nice blend of representation of both business and education.”
All businesses are encouraged to participate in any of the nine modules currently offered: agriculture, construction, engineering, public safety, health occupations, management/entrepreneurship, culinary arts, media/digital media production and coding/robotics.
Experts in these key occupations provide hands-on activities, presentations and mentoring so students can discover career aspirations and see the connection between education and the real world of work.
A Yuma businessman deeply involved in the project is Clint Harrington, president of Pilkington Construction Co. He shows kids how to build things with their hands, such as garden sheds and planters.
As part of a recent engineering activity, students built a marshmallow shooter and then were challenged to hit a target through hula hoops at opposite ends.
The activity went beyond building it. Students had to budget the cost of buying the parts needed to build it. “Popsicle sticks, rubber bands, everything has a price,” Harrington noted.
After finishing the marshmallow shooter and testing it out, students had to analyze what went right, what went wrong and what they should do differently.
“They had to think and do, and then think again,” Harrington said.
After a shooting contest, a winner was chosen. When there is a tie, whoever builds the cheapest shooter wins. So in the end, kids learn that budgeting is important.
For Harrington, it’s more than a tax write-off. “It’s very satisfying. I have a good time going out there and watching them create these,” he said.
That’s part of the point. “Besides the idea of getting students to start thinking about careers and pathways to pursue, there is something else really important. First of all, that learning can be fun,” Tyree said.
He explained that the hands-on projects also make learning relevant to students. For example, they might not see why learning math, such as fractions and geometry, will be useful in their lives. “But when students see how that math plays into the construction that Clint and the other guys do, they see the relationship and relevance to learning that,” Tyree.
In addition, students who take a real interest in this type of learning do better in standardized tests and go to college at a higher rate.
Currently seven middle and junior high schools participate in the program, with each developing the program in different ways. Some students take a class every day during one of the periods. In others, it’s an after-school program for interested students.
The program complements Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and is an early feeder into these high school programs.
If Harrington had been exposed to this type of program, he might have taken a different path. “My education was backwards,” Harrington noted, explaining that he went to a university where he earned an engineering degree. He came back to Yuma and, after a four-year apprenticeship, ended up in construction.
He pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with taking the traditional post-secondary educational route, but what he likes about this project is that it exposes students to careers they might not initially consider.
“If you’re going to be a doctorate laureate in engineering, it doesn’t hurt to know construction. It makes you better at whatever you’re going to be,” Harrington said.
“We’re not in any way denigrating bachelor’s degrees,” Tyree said, noting that the program still emphasizes the importance of education and training after high school graduation. The jobs exposed to students still require postsecondary training, such as additional courses and apprenticeships.
“Students need to start thinking about these things sooner,” Tyree said.
Participating students take a survey to find out what interests them and what module they might want to pursue. An Education Career Action Plan is developed for each participating student.
“As the name indicates, we’re getting students to think about what they need to do to pursue (aspirational careers), what education they need, what classes they should be taking,” Tyree explained.
ROOM FOR ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES
There’s room for any kind of business to participate, Harrington noted. The project could always use financial support to buy materials for the projects, but they also invite members of the business community to donate time, either as guest speakers or to work with students in a hands-on activity.
“There are a lot of different ways people can partner, just come in and be a guest speaker. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a construction business or a large company. It can be a first responder as well as the health occupations. There are a lot of great opportunities for kids to learn,” Tyree said.
“Architect, EMT, or whatever, I think there is somewhere where they could participate, and it’s gratifying,” Harrington said.
“And we want (students) to stay here also,” Tyree added. It helps create a trained, skilled workforce, benefiting all of the businesses and enterprises in Yuma County.
While business partners can help with materials and tools, funding comes from Northern Arizona University GEARUP grants and a recent grant of $25,000 from the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.
The Yuma chapter is standing out in Arizona. “We have become the real show pony in the state. We’re taking it far beyond what other school districts have done,” Tyree said.
But there’s still work to be done. The leadership team continues to try to improve the program, Tyree said. They are working on providing more curriculum to teachers, including daily activities or lessons.
They are also trying to get the program to a sustainable point. “We’re looking for dedicated support and funding going forward,” he said.
The state ABEC was founded in 2002 after voters passed Proposition 301, a ballot initiative which put more money into Arizona’s public K-12 classrooms. Many of those same business and education leaders who came together to support Prop 301 founded ABEC.
Today, supporters of the nonprofit, non-partisan organization include school districts, higher education institutions, business and education associations, small and large corporations, philanthropic and community organizations, state government agencies, and individual community leaders.
The Yuma chapter is always looking for local businesses who would like to volunteer and partner with ABEC. For more information, contact Tyree at ttyree@atscc.com or 928-373-1006 visit www.YumaABEC.com.