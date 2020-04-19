Some winter visitors and residents are staying longer in Yuma than anticipated due to the coronavirus.
They’ve decided to stay because their home states are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, or they’re wary of traveling during the pandemic and believe it’s better to heed the travel advisories. Some believe it’s safer to stay put as the risk is higher in older populations.
Some winter visitors posted on social media that they’re waiting for things to get a little better in Washington, one of the virus hotspots. A woman who is a resident of Shangri-La RV Resort said that “most of the Washington and Oregon people in my park are staying til at least the first of May.”
A woman wrote: “I was told by (a) Washington resident that they feel safe in Yuma so most were staying till June and some from Oregon.”
Another woman said: “We’re from western WA and staying till the first of May.”
Still another woman posted: “I would stay right here till it gets back to some kind of normal. We aren’t leaving here till maybe July to go to Washington to visit our family. This is our home here now.”
Another person posted: “I am content to just sit here in Yuma for at least another month. Will be heading to Seattle....where it is cold and rainy right now.”
And content is exactly how Laura Larsen and her dad Arlan Larsen feel during their extended stay in Yuma.
Arlan Larsen, 86, and his late wife, Marlene, wintered in Arizona for 20 years, with 10 seasons in Yuma. They spent the summers in Ephrata, Washington. She passed away in 2015.
Laura had been living in southern Idaho for 15 years when her dad got sick with pneumonia. He moved to Seattle, Washington, to live with Laura’s brother last winter. She sold her business and went to Seattle to help take care of him.
This past fall, Arlan was feeling better so Laura offered to come with him to Yuma if he wished to do so. She reminded him that Yuma is “way warmer” than Washington, which would be good for his health.
Before this winter season, two short visits were the extent of Laura’s time in Yuma.
The original plan was to fly Arlan back to Seattle on April 8 and Laura would slowly drive up through California, meeting up with friends along the way.
Now? “We’re taking it one day at a time. We’re staying here until it gets too hot and we can’t stand it,” Laura quipped.
Then her father will fly out and she’ll hang out somewhere cooler. Not Seattle. Maybe Oregon or Idaho.
Under normal circumstances, the father and daughter duo spend their days visiting thrift stores and hitting the yard sales. Now they mostly stay indoors, watching TV.
“It’s plenty comfortable in the house with the AC,” Laura noted. They live in a mobile home park, Saguaro Estates, off 4th Avenue Extension.
When they want to get out, they go for drives and get ice cream or they sit in a park. “But even those are closing down,” she noted.
Laura’s neighbor, Shirley Kraft and her husband, Merlin Copeland, are also staying longer than anticipated. The couple from Lincoln, Nebraska, initially planned to fly back April 16. But they canceled their reservations several weeks ago due to the pandemic.
“We just didn’t think we ought to do that,” said Kraft, who is 76 and in excellent health.
Copeland, 79, has diabetes and blood pressure problems, and he was recently diagnosed with a heart murmur. Even with his diagnoses, he’s in good shape.
Nevertheless, “we’re extra cautious for sure. We didn’t want him in the airport,” Kraft said.
They’re being careful not to expose themselves to the virus. “Even he said he wouldn’t survive it,” she noted.
When they decide it’s time to leave Yuma, they won’t be flying out. Their older son volunteered to come pick them up and drive them back to Nebraska, a 1,500-mile trek.
He doesn’t mind, Kraft said. “He loves to drive.”
This is their third winter in Yuma. The first year they drove out. The drive was too much for them. Their second season, they flew into Yuma and bought a car.
They chose Yuma because her parents wintered here for 25 years. They were in the Capri Mobile Home Park, just a few parks north from where they are now.
Their first winter in Yuma was somewhat accidental. Three years ago, they were supposed to go to their grandson’s wedding in Mexico. They made flight reservations like all their family. On the day of the flight, they checked in early, and when they showed up at the airport, they presented their passport card.
That’s when they found out that they needed a passport book. They were unable to board the plan and go to the wedding.
“We were devastated,” Kraft recalled.
Another son picked them up and took them home. They sat around for several days. “We were so depressed. We didn’t even unpack,” she said.
It was January, and it was cold in Nebraska. A couple of years before, they had talked about going somewhere for the winter. So they decided to see if they could find somewhere to rent for a couple of months.
She was familiar with Yuma because she had visited her parents several times, but her husband had never been here.
Kraft, who worked in real estate for years, got on the computer and started looking for a place to rent. They found a place, drove out and spent two months.
Copeland fell in love with Yuma on the second day and said, “We need to come back next year.”
She insisted that if they were coming back again, they needed to buy a place.
“We love it. It’s so easy to get around. The people are wonderful. We really enjoy it,” Kraft said.
Their son is coming at the end of April. But it’s tentative, depending on what the situation looks like then.
In the meantime, Kraft and Copeland are happy to spend their days in their Yuma home. “We enjoy our home so much, it’s a really nice house. We absolutely love it,” she said.
It doesn’t take much to entertain them, she added. They sit on the patio and read. Sometimes people walk by and they talk to them. They watch Netflix. She enjoys cooking, sewing and quilting.
“Really, we stay home and go to the store when we have to,” Kraft said. “We’re very content and happy. We’re homebodies anyway.”
Nevertheless, they’re starting to get anxious about getting home. “The weather is beautiful here, but we always need to go home,” Kraft said, adding that Lincoln is where their kids and grandkids live. The pull of family is strong.