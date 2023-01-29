‘Maintaining productive agriculture in a drying world is not easy,” noted Ole Kristian Sivertsen, president and CEO of Desert Control, in the online presentation “Enabling Resilient Agriculture in a Drying World.”
The Norwegian company has the vision of “making Earth green again” by working with farmers, growers and landowners to improve the soil ecosystem. Farmers today face soil erosion and degradation accelerated by droughts and increasing water scarcity.
More than 50% of the United States is under drought, and the Colorado River and its reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, reached their lowest levels ever this past year.
As more soil turns to sand, farmers will need even more water. This is why Desert Control invented Liquid Natural Clay, a 100% natural solution of clay and minerals turned into a liquid nearly as thin as water “that can enable sand and degraded soil ecosystems to retain moisture and help farmers save up to 50% of their water, save fertilizers, energy and other inputs while improving productivity,” Sivertsen noted.
After 12 years of research and development, followed by four years of testing in the United Arab Emirates, Desert Control launched a five-year study with the University of Arizona at the Yuma County Cooperative Extension in March.
“Water here is a matter of life and death, and it has always been managed carefully. But as water becomes even more scarce, farmers, growers and agribusinesses will have to push the boundaries even further and giving up is not an option for the people that we meet here in the U.S. Southwest,” Sivertsen said.
“There is a saying over here that whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over. What we see is more collaboration than fighting. I have a huge respect for farmers, growers and land owners who have been living off the harvest of their lands for years and generations and still every season continue to learn and discover new ways for improvement.
“Improving something already great is not easy, but the world is changing and so must we. To enable resilient agriculture in a drying world, ag tech and intervention must be hand in hand going forward. We must produce more and better with less and in ways that are sustainable at the same time,” Sivertsen added.
Desert Control proposes to “make the earth green again” by stopping and reversing desertification and soil degradation. The company developed Liquid Natural Clay (LNC), which it claims can turn desert sand into fertile soil in less than seven hours, a process which previously has taken between seven and 12 years.
The process enriches the fertility in desert sand with lower water usage and improves soil health, according to Desert Control.
Charlie Granfelt, chief commercial officer, explained how Desert Control arrived in Yuma. Robert Masson, assistant agriculture extension agent with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, University of Arizona, invited the company to Yuma, pointing out that it has more than 4,000 sun hours per year and soil as sandy as any desert in the world.
Masson noted that by acting as a neutral third party, the university is able to help provide testing services and education both to the public and companies and organizations interested in this type of change.
“This is a five-year study so the results that we’re seeing really need to be vetted and verified over time through the multiple crops that we’re growing before any conclusions can be made, and forecasts for the shelf life of the effectiveness of the product over time,” he explained.
And then Limoneira Company, a citrus producer with farms in Yuma, California, Chile and Argentina, agreed to test Desert Control’s new product.
“We are responsible for over 50,000 acres of land, and that’s why we need to take care of all this for future generations,” said Edgar Gutierrez, Limoneira’s vice president of farming operations. “So there’s a lot of hope in all of this.”
One question came up during the presentation: Is it wise to be farming in the desert? Masson and Gutierrez explained why Yuma is the ideal place to grow food.
“Yuma is the perfect intersection for growth during the winter months, having a very close proximity to the Colorado River and that rich alluvial soil that comes from flooding of the Colorado River, seasonal flooding, and the mild winters has made it a great place for production historically,” Masson explained.
He also noted that Yuma’s daytime and nighttime temperatures help produce “sweeter fruit, a sweeter cantaloupe, sweeter lettuce, sweeter citrus.”
And, ironically, the lack of rain also helps. “It rains less than three inches a year here in Yuma. It helps to lower the disease because when you have a rain, you have that wetness on the leaf, it can cause a downy mildew pretty fast. And so being able to control, have that water on demand, the river, the low rain and low disease, the great diurnal temperature changes, are large factors of why we grow here,” Masson said.
Gutierrez added: “I think that deserts offer tremendous potential for more control in certain conditions. It gives you that opportunity, and we’re never satisfied if I have too much rain or too much sun, but I think deserts actually give you a little bit more of an opportunity for manipulation on certain conditions.”