People tell Mike Esquivel, owner of The Flower Mine, that he should be happy that his business is booming. But he has a hard time feeling happy when so many people are suffering.
The Flower Mine, like so many flower shops, has been inundated with orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Esquivel said. “People are sending a lot more flowers than in the past.”
Since many people have not been able to travel or celebrate milestones in person with their loved ones, they are sending their well wishes with bouquets of flowers.
“Right now people aren’t able to reach their loved ones so they’re doing it with flowers,” noted Rene Lopez, owner of FLWRS & Co.
Keri Didier, owner of All Seasons Florist, has also experienced an unprecedented increase in business. “Last Mother’s Day was our biggest ever in at least seven years. It was bananas,” she said.
“This is our Black Friday,” she told the Yuma Sun on Friday as she and her staff scrambled to fill orders for Valentine’s Day.
It’s been almost nonstop since the start of the pandemic. “People can’t visit, people can’t travel to see mom. People are calling from out of town,” Didier said.
Customers are ordering flowers for every holiday they can’t be with family and friends and then there are “a lot of everyday arrangements because people are thinking of each other and not able to get together,” Didier explained.
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT
Unfortunately, florists have also been “slammed” by orders for funeral arrangements.
“We have our fair share of death from just regular stuff, like car accidents, but with COVID-19, there’s been an uptick with funerals,” Didier said.
“People are losing their loved ones,” Esquivel said. “So many people are dying. Some families are losing family members like never before. This pandemic puts a lot of people in a bad situation.”
With special occasions, holidays and funerals, The Flower Mine and All Seasons Florist have been working hard to keep up and often have had to hire extra staff. Didier normally has a staff of five. For the holidays, she has had to hire four more designers and six more delivery drivers.
Esquivel also had to hire two extra helpers last summer. Normally, summers are “a little slower for me,” he said. In past years, business dropped 30% to 40% following Mother’s Day and the June graduations.
“Not this last year,” Esquivel noted. This year he ended up hiring employees during the summer.
For Thanksgiving and the holidays, some customers told him they cannot travel to Yuma because of COVID-19. “Normally, we drive or fly in.” So instead, they’re sending bouquets of flowers for the dining table of their children or grandchildren.
Even the younger generation has taken to sending flowers, he noted.
However, not every Yuma florist flourished during the pandemic. Lopez, owner of FLWRS & Co., was used to doing several events every weekend. Once COVID-19 hit, “all that came to a close,” he said.
“It’s been a struggle,” Lopez said. “It was hard because customers canceled events or were not making payments. I had to pay the rent and employees.”
Unlike other flower shops, FLWRS & Co. does not accept orders from FTD or other online or long-distance flower delivery services.
“We don’t. We just like to take care of our local customers,” Lopez said.
“Unfortunately,” he noted, business soon picked up. “And I say unfortunately because it’s been a lot of funeral work.”
Keri Didier, owner of All Seasons Florists, warns everyone she knows about long-distance delivery services such as Ava’s Flowers and Blossom Flower Delivery.
“People need to be aware,” she said. “In a digital age, it’s easy to buy A to Z on the internet. But some companies are not florists. All they do is take orders, but they don’t provide good customer service and don’t pay the florist what they need to cover the arrangement.”
If they can’t get any shop to fill the order for the quoted price, they cancel the order and customers often find themselves looking for a last-minute arrangement. Sometimes there’s isn’t enough time, Didier said.
Sometimes the flowers that are delivered do not match the photos because the quoted price was too low.
Didier recommends that if someone wants to send flowers to someone who is in another city, that they find a local florist and call directly. Or they can call a local Yuma florist and ask for help in finding an out-of-town shop.
“In that regard, shopping local is best,” Didier said.
However, she added, she warned that some of these companies buy local numbers to seem as if they are a local shop. Customers should verify that it’s an actual shop and not just a delivery service.
DEALING WITH SHORTAGES
Every flower shop has also had to deal with other struggles, in particular, shortages of flowers and supplies. Lopez, who does a lot of weddings and special occasions, faced a shortage of roses, many of which are imported from Ecuador, when that country suffered a freeze.
Flowers are also getting harder to find as some growers have stopped planting flowers and are instead growing marijuana, according to Lopez.
Suppliers have had a hard time keeping up with demand, not just for flowers but party supplies, such as balloons, that are often part of a bouquet. The same with supplies for funeral arrangements.
At times, Esquivel’s suppliers have run out of inventory and he has found himself having to find other sources.
SOOTHING THE SOUL
Although the pandemic and the resulting funerals have been a challenge for florists, most of them treasure the privilege of being able to help grieving families in some way.
“I love it. There are things that are difficult. It is a lot of funerals currently, but in my mind, we are setting a soothing scene for families. Soothing someone’s soul. We honestly grieve with our customers,” Didier said.
Floral designers do everything they can to let that deceased person’s personality shine through in their arrangements, using things like fishing lures, tiny golf carts, and cowboy hats and boots.
“We want to help the family celebrate that person’s life,” Didier noted.
They work just as hard to make the arrangements for other occasions. “We put our heart and soul into it. We want to express someone’s feelings though our art. It is someone saying ‘Happy birthday, mom. We love you. Sorry I can’t be there,’” Didier said. “We’re out to make people smile, and we do it through flowers.”
Esquivel wants the people who receive his flowers to feel like they did when they were kids opening up their presents on Christmas morning. “The expressions when they open the packages.”
He especially loves it when someone tells him how much their friend or loved one enjoyed a bouquet. “That makes my day,” Esquivel said.
He feels a responsibility to relay his customers’ feelings through flowers. “For someone to take the time to do that, that means a lot to me,” he said. “No matter what, whether a single little flower or a big bouquet, it makes someone’s day.”