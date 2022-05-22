While the Yuma International Airport is not an economic engine, it plays a vital role in the local economy, according to Gladys Brown, director of the Yuma International Airport.
“It’s to help the economy so that we can recruit and bring business here. So every time someone thinks of an airport, it’s complementary to the city and county environment,” Brown said.
The director updated the business community on airport activities during a recent Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” networking event.
The airport received an entitlement grant of about $1.1 million a year from the Federal Aviation Administration, based on passenger facility charges as well as the number of people flying in and out.
The Arizona Department of Transportation contributes a 5% match on FAA funded projects.
Stimulus funds have been allotted to assist with lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as Brown noted, these funds are not guaranteed into the future.
The airport collects tenant rent and fees, which are used to complete additional projects. Each commercial airline ticket contains a passenger facility fee of $4.50. Rent is collected from tenants within the airport terminal and from those who rent hangars and/or land.
Concession fees are collected from the rental car agencies and the onsite restaurant, and fuel flowage fees are collected from Million Air for sale of fuel at the airport. These funds total about $4 million and pay the operational expenses and wages and compensation for the 23 employees who maintain about 1,000 acres between Yuma and Rolle Airfield.
The Yuma County Airport Authority recently completed the $2.5 million project encompassing more than 98,000 square yards on the general aviation side of the airport.
YCAA also completed improvements to the pilot’s lounge and added computer workstations, “making it a functional and relaxing place for our GA pilots.”
As for air service development, recruitment efforts stopped during the pandemic, but Brown is back to studying the top metropolitan areas that service or have prospects of serving Yuma.
Airlines decide which markets to serve based on analytic data, which include the number of passengers and where they come from and where they fly to. Brown urged the business community to fly out of Yuma as often as possible to hike up those numbers. But she said she understands that leisure travelers might opt to fly out of a larger airport since flying out of Yuma might cost $150-200 more per ticket.
“We are very aware of that,” Brown said.
Existing flights are performing well, with high passenger loads, Brown said.
“Prior to the pandemic, we were averaging 4-6 flights a day. Today we have 5-7 both in arrivals and departures,” she noted.
American Airlines provides nonstop service to and from Phoenix. The airline also provides nonstop service from Yuma to and from Dallas-Fort Worth. She believes additional frequency or capacity could increase as travel demand continues.
Weather conditions dictate payloads. In Yuma, summer payloads are not good so it’s doubtful that Dallas-Fort Worth flights will increase to twice daily.
Prospects include Denver, Colorado, Portland, Washington, San Francisco, California, and Sacramento, California.
“What we want to focus on is tourist travel. Most millennials or iGen, they are not flying for business. Their full focus is on friends, relaxation or family. Our generation is more into business flying, purposeful flying, we try to get a little bit of R&R there, but it’s generally tied to our business,” Brown explained.
As visitations to Denver continue to rise, nonstop service is a possibility for new nonstop service in 2023. Visitation to Portland has significantly improved, making it a new market opportunity for an airline on a non-daily basis.
Visitation from the San Francisco Bay area has declined since the pandemic, however, as business travel demand returns, this service might provide connections to the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Sacramento is a top inbound and outbound market, but no individual carrier uses Sacramento as a hub. Consequently, any service additions would need to rely almost solely on local traffic between Yuma and San Francisco.
The YCAA received a Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic halted all airline recruitment efforts. The grant is for a minimum revenue guarantee of $750,000 plus in-kind marketing funds equivalent to $110,000.
However, airlines will not consider a new community market unless there is a minimum revenue guarantee of $1 million.
“They want to see money, that’s what they’re here for. As much as I would like to say airlines are nonprofit, they’re most definitely about profitability,” Brown said.
Travelers want low-cost carriers, but regional jets have a high cost to operate and remain low in density. Other issues affecting regional airlines is the pilot shortage, which leads to increased pilot compensations, and the retirement of certain aircraft.
Other airlines expressed that they are strictly a leisure carrier with no connections. One airline mentioned that it will not add any new regional markets in the next two years.
One possibility is a new small regional airline that will soon be serving the West Coast.
Brown offered helpful tips for flying. When booking a flight, she suggested watching for the number of stops, whether it’s in the morning or evening, and the cost. Some flights to the same destination could vary between four to 12 hours, with layovers over to the next day.
Always check local flights because sometimes it is cheaper to fly out of Yuma, she added.
Masks are now optional in airports and onboard aircraft, however, flying continues to be stressful for some passengers, causing anxiety, short patience and attitudes. She warned that some delays can be expected and are legitimate due to the crew needing to rest, weather or maintenance.
In conclusion, she noted, “flying is the hip F word … F is for flying and a whole lot of fun.”