The series is a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, which joined forces to put together the latest five-week series.
Episodes are presented at 11 a.m. every Wednesday, exploring various aspects of regional infrastructure, including power, gas and water supplies.
The Sept. 14 episode of the Third Binational Trade Webinar Series, with a focus on infrastructure, featured Daniel Ortega, southwest division manager for Arizona Public Service Co., speaking on the theme “Supplying Renewable Energy to the Binational Region.”
The Sept. 22 episode will feature the new power generating plant in San Luis Rio Colorado and other binational projects, with the presentation most likely in Spanish. The speaker will be Jorge R. Arce, director of urban and ecological development in San Luis Río Colorado. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2uu6znk.
The rest of the series will continue in English, with the Sept. 29 episode featuring Southwest Gas and the Oct. 6 episode featuring City of Yuma water. The Oct. 13 episode will summarize this series in English and maybe some Spanish.
For the APS presentation, Ortega noted that “no one can grow without electricity” and APS wants to make sure the utility can provide the necessary energy resources needed for growth and existing customers, both residential and commercial.
Ortega stepped into his current Yuma-based position in 2019. He grew up on the border in Douglas and was active in his family retail business. Consequently, he’s very aware of border trade and travel and what it means to live on the border, which serve him well in his current position.
APS, Arizona’s largest investor-owned utility, serves 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, covering three of Arizona’s four ports of entry, including Lukeville, Douglas and Yuma, “which gives us good insight into the cross-border traffic,” Ortega said.
The utility serves a 34,646-square-mile area, with 100,000 customers in Yuma, both business and residential.
The APS system peak demand is 7,660 megawatts (2020), with a Yuma peak demand of 400MW. The demand in Yuma is year round, due to air conditioning in the summer, winter visitors and agriculture. Yuma is also home to 17 substations.
APS last year announced a commitment to 100% clean, carbon-free energy by 2050, with the goal of being 65% clean with 45% renewable energy by 2030. It will eliminate coal by the end of 2031. The utility was 50% clean in 2019, up from 24% in 2005.
“We’re working hard towards getting there, but the only way we’re going to get there is
through partnerships and collaborations with our local communities, our local educators as well as third-party providers of energy here in Yuma. That’s an opportunity I see here in Yuma. We have a lot of land, we have a lot of sunshine, so it’s an opportunity down the road for customers to partner with APS on clean energy,” Ortega said.
He noted that in meetings with GYEDC, companies looking to move or start businesses in Yuma County ask about energy prices but also about the green energy used here.
The utility is looking at existing power sources and what it needs in the future. “How can we come up with this as a community or businesses to make sure we have enough power for our customers and communities?”
The company purchases wind and solar from other parties, some from businesses and homes, to put back into the grid. APS has a department dedicated to working with homeowners and businesses interested in selling power back to the utility.
Being on the border with Mexico and California, APS offers a lot of interconnection availability and opportunities, Ortega said. APS has a unique situation in San Luis, where it has a tie to Mexico with a line literally under the border wall that serves a couple of customers in Mexico. It has the potential to sell electricity to a few more customers on the other side of the border.
The Yucca Power Plant in Yuma, currently gas-operated, will be phased out before 2050. APS is building a new 230 kilowatt line from the North Gila Substation, just northeast of Yuma, that will tie to the Orchard Substation, a brand new substation on the east side of Yuma.
“This is going to bring enhanced power to Yuma as we’re looking at Yuma being a growth area. We want to make sure down the road, and even today, we have the available resources for our customers, the power that they need for growth,” Ortega said.
“Many people today are looking at ways to reduce their power. We need to get smarter. We need to take care of our Earth. APS wants to be a player in that,” he added.