Yuma stands out in several ways. It’s located on the far southwestern border of Arizona adjacent to California, 25 miles north of the Mexican border crossing of San Luis.
The city enjoys some of the most senior water rights on the lower Colorado River basin and the county ranks in the top 1 percent of all US counties for agriculture production, especially fruits and vegetables.
But what else is Yuma good at? How can the city position itself for growth now and in the future?
To find out, the city has partnered with Thomas P. Miller & Associates to conduct a targeted industry analysis and marketing plan. TPMA, as Yuma’s strategic consultant, will be leading efforts to ensure new economic opportunities.
“To thrive in the modern, competitive economic development arena, communities must be armed with sophisticated analyses and targeted strategies to overcome the challenges of modern economic development,” said Brian Nottingham, a TPMA strategic advisor for the project who will be leading research.
“Forward-thinking communities like Yuma know that the key to future economic development and diversification of the region’s industry base lies in a well-researched analysis and a plan of action driven by insight from the community,” Nottingham added.
The analysis, which is already underway, will identify a minimum of five industry sector opportunities, including sub-sectors. It will use the current economic climate and existing target industries in Yuma as the foundation.
“The City of Yuma is excited about the targeted industry analysis and marketing plan. It is our hope that the study will identify new opportunities for the city to consider and explore to further economic development growth in the community,” said Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton.
Building on 30 years of national consulting experience, TPMA said in a press release that it brings a unique approach to economic development and community resiliency, including placing a high value on economic diversity, quality of place, resource alignment and overall community vibrancy.
The firm’s data analysis is driven by research and community engagement, allowing the team to craft custom, comprehensive strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company said.