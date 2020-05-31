The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people mourn the loss of their loved ones. Funerals in some states and countries have been completely canceled, with deceased persons going directly to cremation or burial, but in Arizona, funerals have been allowed to continue -- with restrictions.
“As funeral professionals, we are trained to bring families in the community together to celebrate and honor someone’s passing and honor their lives,” said area manager Robert Vigil, who has an office in the Desert Valley Mortuary.
Unlike many businesses, funeral homes did not shut down, but they did have to make some changes. “People still pass away, pandemic or not. Our job is the same job as before,” said Darren Mattice, funeral director and owner of Yuma Mortuary and Crematory.
However, some changes have taken place, with the most notable change being the restriction on the number of mourners allowed to gather for funeral services. Cesar and Pilar Dominguez, owners of three funeral homes in Yuma County, including Desert Valley in Somerton, All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel in Yuma, and Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Cemetery in the Yuma Foothills, posted a letter on company websites explaining the restrictions. They explained that based on guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and local government officials regarding public gatherings, their funeral homes would temporarily limit all funeral, visitation and memorialization gatherings in their facilities to under 10 people. This includes graveside services as well.
Since the Dominguezes posted the letter in March, restrictions have relaxed somewhat. Vigil noted that Desert Valley Mortuary has continued to arrange celebrations of life and memorials and hold traditional services, but still with a limited number of people. The number allowed depends on the type of funeral services and facilities that families select. The Diocese of Tucson, which oversees all Catholic churches in Yuma County, restricts all funeral masses to 10 people and the congregation will not receive Holy Communion.
The Desert Valley Mortuary chapel holds up to 300 but only up to 100 people are allowed to attend a funeral service to comply with social distancing guidelines recommended by local and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seats are marked to space out attendees, and everyone is required to wear a mask “for everyone’s safety and the wellbeing of our staff,” Vigil said.
The funeral homes have also set up other temporary precautions, including asking families to make appointments and supply information to staff by phone prior to a visit. Arrangement visits are limited to no more than two family members, and staff maintains a safe distance of six feet or more with no hand-shaking.
Some families have chosen to videotape their loved ones’ funerals to show to other family members at a later time. Some services held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church have been screened live on Facebook or the church’s website.
“It’s sad that we’ve had to have these restrictions, but the families have been understanding,” Vigil said.
One issue that Desert Valley has faced is the shortage of personal protective equipment. Employees wear full PPE when handling and transporting supplies and bodies, including preparing bodies for viewings and burials.
The biggest change that Mattice of Yuma Mortuary has noticed is the “lack of ability to grieve appropriately.” Some people, “rightfully so,” are concerned with having traditional services. “They’re not getting together and gathering like they normally would,” Mattice said.
Attendance at services have ranged from 10 to 200, if facilities have the space for social distancing. As far as Yuma Mortuary, the chapel normally seats 400 people, but social distancing rules limit the number to 200.
Families worried about members who are elderly or sick have opted for other methods of services. Some families have used video conferencing or social media to broadcast funerals.
“It’s not the same, they’re not able to talk, but they’re able to watch. They can be apart and still be with the family,” Mattice said.
A couple families are waiting until life gets “back to normal” or until they “feel comfortable” before holding funeral services, he added.
Still, “some people don’t care. They do what they want to do, and it’s up to those who come to keep safe,” Mattice noted.
The mortuary does what it can to protect people, including supplying hand sanitizer and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting. To encourage social distancing, they block every other row and seat, but members of the same family or group can still sit together.
Yuma Mortuary has handled COVID-19 deaths, and he noted that families of those deceased have been very open and concerned with keeping everyone safe. “They’re very considerate,” Mattice said.
But handling a death due to infectious disease is nothing new, he noted. They follow the same guidelines they have always followed when dealing with infectious diseases, which in the past have included tuberculosis, MRSA, etc.
COVID-19 is another disease that has been added to the list, Mattice said.
In a notice posted on its website, Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park said that it’s “committed to serving our guests with the highest standard of health and safety. As always, we are committed to honoring your loved one in any way possible. And, we will ensure you and your guests feel safe conducting services with us.”
As a result, Johnson Mortuary developed “rigorous” health and safety procedures in conjunction with local, state and CDC guidelines and offers multiple options for arrangements and services, including in-person arrangements and pre-planning consultations at the location of services or private homes; in-person or no-contact cemetery visitation and tours; phone, email and web sessions to help families with funeral arrangements; and complimentary live-streamed funeral and graveside services.