The future of healthcare in Yuma County is in the hands of … Yuma County.
That’s the message shared with investors at the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.’s most recent quarterly luncheon.
“One of the things that is constantly ongoing in our county is we take care of our shortfalls, we address our shortfalls, and we continue to grow our own,” noted Julie Engel, GYEDC president and CEO.
The Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Regional Medical Center reported how their programs are changing the healthcare landscape in Yuma County. Featured speakers were Dr. Kristina Diaz, chief academic officer and program director of the Family and Community Medicine Residency Program at YRMC, and Lorena Zendejas, campus administrator of the Regional Center for Border Health College of Health Careers.
The Somerton-based College of Health Careers is “growing its own” by providing healthcare vocational certificate programs in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.
RCFBH provides a one-stop facility for family and geriatric healthcare as well as diagnostic services and urgent care and soon a new outpatient surgery center and cancer infusion center.
The organization donated $1.3 million in 2011 to help establish the YRMC Family Medicine Residency Program.
However, it now has its own college, which is part of the Western Arizona Health Education Center, whose focus is on rural and medically underserved communities and retention of health professionals to serve these areas.
“We are a small college but accredited, licensed,” Zendejas noted.
The college works with clinics in three counties, with students coming to these sites through the University of Arizona. Students do clinical rotations lasting from three weeks to a few months.
The program exposes them to rural areas with the hope that they return and serve in those communities, Zendejas said.
“We are honored to have provided the medical rotation experience to approximately 85 students from across the nation” and even Australia, she noted.
The organization began to offer vocational training in 2007 to meet the needs of Yuma County.
“We offer great opportunities for individuals who are seeking a career in the medical field,” Zendejas said.
The College of Health Careers offers a variety of fast-track accredited and licensed training programs for medical office specialist, medical coder and biller, phlebotomy technician, certified nursing assistant, caregiver, direct care worker, nutrition and food services management, ServSafe national certification. CPR and first aid.
The organization works with 13 health centers in Arizona, with their doctors or nurses providing clinical rotations and labs in their clinics so students don’t have to come to Somerton.
“They stay in their community to serve their communities,” Zendejas said.
One of the most popular is the nursing assistant program, which prepares students for the nursing state board exam and satisfies the Arizona Western College requirement for students who want to become registered nurses.
Another popular program is for caregivers who want to care for their loved ones at home. The state will pay them, but they must be licensed and certified through AHCCCS. The program is available in English and Spanish.
In addition, the nutrition and food service management program gives participants the opportunity to work as manager in the food industry.
“This helps empower not only women but men who no longer want to work in agriculture or who want to work in the food industry, Zendejas said.
The YRMC residency program is also “growing our own” when it comes to physicians. The program has graduated seven classes of board-certified family physicians, broadly impacting primary care in Yuma County.
The YRMC Graduate Medical Education Program educates residents, medical students and nurse practitioner students from universities around the globe.
“They just love coming here because of the people, and that’s what I always hear. It’s so nice to be in Yuma because of the people,” Diaz said.
The three-year residency program has seen a significant increase in the number of participants, starting with six in 2013, to the current 24 and soon 36.
Residents have completed four years of medical training and they come to YRMC for their residency, which is an apprenticeship with other physicians. They work roughly 80 hours a week, with four days off a month, for three years.
“They call it resident because a long time ago they actually lived at the hospital,” Diaz explained.
During their time in Yuma, residents rotate through various departments, such as the emergency room, gastrointestinology, orthopedics, etc.
They also spend anywhere between one to two days in the clinic seeing patients.
The program has 190 physicians who teach the residents. “It’s really a team effort. I would say it definitely takes a village to grow residents,” Diaz said.
She noted that 100% of residents have passed the family medicine board test. “For frame of reference, we’re the only program in Arizona that has done this, and we’re the only ones in the past 10 years in the Southwest,” she said.
The program has been granted accreditation by the World Organization of National Colleges, Academies and Academic Associations of General Practitioners /Family Physicians (WONCA). YRMC’s family medicine program is the first program in the United States to achieve this status.
Diaz noted that the program has increasing access to care. After completing the program, most residents stay in the Southwest and some have stayed in Yuma County, working at several healthcare facilities, including Sunset Health, Up to Par and YRMC.
By increasing the number of physicians in the Yuma community, YRMC has decreased the number of days it takes to see a primary care physician from 100 days to 9 days. This has enabled the organization to increase its patient volume to 3,000.
“We believe that we’re doing such a good job in training residents that our operating board asked me to increase our residents from 24 to 36. So we will be hiring an additional five faculty members,” Diaz said.
In addition, in 2024, the program will start a psychiatry residency. YRMC hopes to see the same improvement to mental health access as it has seen with family medicine.
“We know that this is a big need for the Yuma community,” she said.
Diaz noted that the program receives more than 2,000 applications and interviews more than 100 people for every eight spots.
“And I have to tell you, when they come to interview, every time they tell me it’s the people,” she said, noting that they encounter friendly people everywhere they go.
“Yuma is just so friendly, and we always sell it and say Yuma is a family, and we all have great family pride, we’ve all got Yuma pride,” Diaz said.
“You guys help me recruit the best people to Yuma,” she added.