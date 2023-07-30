Arizona is reliant on Mexico when it comes to the supply chain. It is the state’s No. 1 trading partner.
However, the flow of goods and the number of border crossers at the San Luis Port of Entry are being hindered by longer wait times, according to Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
Engel was one of the panelists featured in the second episode of the webinar series focused on supply chains. The series is being hosted by 4FrontED, in conjunction with Yuma County and other regional agencies. Episode 2 was presented on July 12.
The panelists talked about the future of supply chains in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion, which includes Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora, and how these supply chains will need to be more dynamic and stakeholders will need to predict, prepare and respond rapidly to new demands and vulnerabilities.
The episode also featured panelist Arturo Fernandez, president of the Sonora Global Economic Development Corp. Alejandro Figueroa, the economic development and intergovernmental affairs director for Yuma County, moderated the event.
Engel noted that Mexico is by far Arizona’s largest trading partner. In 2022, Arizona exports to Mexico increased by 7% to reach their highest level since 2015, to the tune of $8.7 billion.
About a third of those exports were destined for Mexico markets. Arizona’s highest value exports to Mexico were copper ore and concentrates, electronics and aircraft engines and parts.
“Arizona is positioned to do a lot more trade now with Mexico due to the investments that are happening in our ports of entry. Collectively all of our ports of entry are receiving investments, and, in Mexico, they are improving the logistics for the ports of entry on their side as well,” Engel said.
“So we are creating more opportunities, and we hope to see (Arizona’s share of) 4.7% grow into double digits within the next five years, which I believe it will once those investments are made,” she added.
Nationally, Mexico is also one of the largest trading partners. The drivers for that are aerospace and defense, with nearly 50% of the U.S. share going to Mexico. Mexico’s civilian aerospace market is “huge,” and the country has one of the “most dynamic” aerospace sectors in the world.
In addition, Mexico is the largest market for U.S. defense products, equipment and services in Latin America
Mexico is the seventh largest automotive producer in the world, and the number of cars coming back to the U.S. make it the largest import from Mexico. The automotive sector is anticipating new auto supply chain opportunities and inward investment resulting from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Ongoing oil and gas and clean energy projects continue to grow, however, there is uncertainty about the direction of the industry and the role of the private sector.
Industrial materials, such as mining and raw materials, are “always important” to the supply chain. The growth of advanced manufacturing in Mexico, together with heightened interest in product quality and productivity, are generating demand for diverse industrial materials, systems and services, Engel noted.
Mexico continues to modernize its information and communications technology platforms, with U.S. firms playing a leading role in the introduction of new financial and cybersecurity technology.
Mexico stands as the top U.S. supplier of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts. Findings show that on average Mexican imports to the U.S. drive 38% of Mexican output per sector. For mining, manufacturing, wholesale trade and agriculture, exports to the U.S. drive more than 50% of total gross output.
These four sectors alone are responsible for 84% of the total dollar value generated from exports to the U.S., accounting for $664 billion out of the total of $787 billion in total production.
“So that shows the importance of this relationship, and with manufacturing being the No. 1 industry sector, followed by trade, mining and then transportation and warehousing,” Engel said.
“Agriculture is a big player in transportation and warehousing as well,” she added.
Cross-border spending has a significant economic impact. The number of people who cross daily to spend dollars in the U.S. create more than 60,619 direct employment jobs.
That labor income is $1.8 billion and value added is $2.7 billion with an output of $5 billion. With the multiplier effects, that becomes $12 billion.
“And that is just with spending and the labor that is coming into the U.S. every day,” Engel said.
However, one issue is harming cross-border trade. “One of the things that is a detriment to our ability to grow the trade industry is the wait time,” she noted.
Research has shown that a reduction of just 10 minutes would lead to an additional $26 million each month in cargo entering the U.S. via commercial vehicles.
“If we can reduce that wait time by 10 minutes, it’s $312 million annually from Mexico to the United States,” Engel said.
The same report also finds that reducing border wait times by 10 minutes would have a positive annual impact of $5.4 million on the U.S. economy due to purchases by additional families and individuals entering the U.S. from Mexico.
Private and commercial border crossings in San Luis have not returned to the previous northbound totals.
“Wait times is one of the main reasons that is such an issue. We’ve had some delays due to national changes and policy, and one of the things that we really need to do is work closely with the users and have the users in those conversations when policy is being developed and when rules are being implemented because a lot of times these things are done in a vacuum and those who are directly affected aren’t included in these decisions,” Engel said.
“And so we are trying to create better dialogue with legislation on both sides of the border, about improving the flows for both people and goods, reducing wait times and not being reactionary to some of the political jargon that is in the news sometimes, and having that industry sector driving more of these decisions and the users of the border being engaged in how these decisions are made.”
The key takeaway is Arizona is reliant on Mexico, Engel noted. “It is our No. 1 trading partner. The number of times that we have people going back and forth, goods going back and forth, is overwhelming, and the fact that we do have federal dollars coming into our market to improve that flow is critically important,” she said.
Border infrastructure on the Mexican side is also being improved. “We just celebrated the groundbreaking for renovations to our San Luis Port One which was very antiquated and not safe for a lot of our (Customs and Border Protection) workers because of the bottleneck that was created with the infrastructure, and both sides of the border in Mexico and in the U.S., these things are going to be improved,” Engel noted.
“It will be painful during this process, but once it is done, it will definitely change some of these outputs that are reported today. We are looking forward to having higher outputs in both pedestrian and commercial traffic and in dollars that are coming in and going across our border.”
She added: “We need Mexico, and we are grateful to be their neighbor, and we look forward to further improving our flow of goods and people.”