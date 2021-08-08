Yuma County employers are concerned with the future of Yuma’s workforce.
According to a business retention and expansion survey conducted by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 68% categorize the local workforce as good or excellent. However, some employers reported difficulty with recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce as a “prevailing problem.”
Due to a lack of qualified professionals in Yuma, healthcare organizations hire nurses and physicians from India and Mexico. But most workers hired from outside the Yuma region don’t stay. For example, educators recruited from other regions often leave after three years.
All of the surveyed employers said they believe Yuma needs a four-year university or technical presence to create a skilled workforce. Yet some employers don’t need college-educated workers; they just want people with the right skills and certifications.
To highlight how local educational institutions are building up the workforce pipeline, GYEDC hosted the panel discussion “The Future of Yuma’s Workforce” during its quarterly investor luncheon on July 28.
The discussion showcased the many skills programs offered in Yuma County. The panel of experts included James Sheldahl, superintendent of Yuma School District One; Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District; Kevin Imes, superintendent of Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), Reetika Dhawan, associate vice president of workforce development and CTE at Arizona Western College; and Jim Schussler, president and CEO of Yuma Multiversity Campus. Sam Peffers, systems and industrial engineering faculty at the University of Arizona, shared some closing remarks.
YUMA SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE
“When we think about the workforce, we usually think about adults, but workforce development starts at the elementary level,” Sheldahl said.
He stressed the need to start early, in elementary and middle school. “It’s essential to provide students with the best well-rounded education we can at the elementary level. The more effective we are at the elementary level, the better prepared our students are going to be to pursue their passion when choosing their careers,” he said.
District One offers STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, in every school and grade. One specific program offered in all five district middle schools and two Crane Middle Schools is the Yuma Arizona Business & Education Coalition (ABEC) program, a collaboration with businesses that provides students with opportunities to explore careers through hands-on activities aligned with future workforce needs.
The program includes agriculture, business/entrepreneurship, construction, culinary arts, engineering, health occupations, media and digital production, public safety and, new this year, “Drive,” which is sponsored by automotive dealers who are donating remote cars for students to use.
Sheldahl invited attendees to view the “Community Share” section at www.yumaabec.com to learn how they join the effort. “Help us continue to bridge that gap between education and business,” he said.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTICT
Sixty-six percent of YUHSD students go to college, compared to the Arizona average of 55.6%. With many students taking dual credit classes, Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District, sees that number only going “higher and higher.”
YUHSD empowers students by offering career and technical education, she noted. All CTE program courses are “dual credit,” meaning students also earn college credit for the same courses. Students can receive credit for 43 different courses at AWC and earn a total of 116 college credits at the same time they earn high school credits.
In addition, 55% of YUHSD students taking advanced placement courses are also enrolled in a CTE program. So a student who wants to be, for example, a doctor can start in the medical profession right after high school and decide if that’s really what he or she wants to do.
In the past four years, YUHSD students have earned 5,253 industry recognized credentials while taking CTE programs. Student enrollment in CTE has jumped 34%, and YUHSD has added 16 new CTE programs in high-demand industry fields.
“Over the decades, Yuma Union has heard what our Yuma business community wanted. You wanted students prepared to go into the industry. And today I’m going to ask you, are you prepared for my kids? Because they are killing it out there, and other people, other communities, are coming after our kids,” Thompson said.
Thompson asked community leaders to tour the schools and become advisory board members for their industry.
SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA
STEDY’s mission is to “prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce,” Imes noted.
The tax-supported district is complementary to other school districts. It doesn’t issue diplomas. Rather, students go after the regular school day to learn highly technical skills and earn certification so they can contribute to the workforce pipeline.
The district serves students from Wellton to San Luis and offers 11 programs in partnership with AWC that give students the opportunity to earn certification and college credit for free. STEDY pays for the college tuition and books. Some earn an associate’s degree before graduating from high school.
Students are taught by industry experts. “We are a little bit different. We don’t hire teachers. I’m hiring an industry expert. I’m not looking for a software development and coding teacher. I’m looking for a software development and coding industry professional,” Imes explained.
“The main point of STEDY is to simulate the job experience. We want them to walk out of the classroom and walk right into your shop, right into your business,” he added.
The district relies on industry experts to tell students what skills and certifications they need to enter the workforce.
Imes pointed out that CTE matters because 18% of Arizona residents ages 16-24 are not working or going to school. In Yuma, only 1 out of 4 of residents between 25-64 years old have completed a degree or received a post-secondary certificate.
“Yuma County needs CTE. CTE is the economic pipeline,” Imes noted.
ARIZONA WESTERN COLLEGE
AWC is focusing on workforce development and CTE by offering stackable credentials, giving credit for prior learning, reskilling and upskilling and apprenticeship opportunities.
Stackable credentials are like books that can be stacked in many different ways. Each credential can be transferred to next-level degrees. They offer flexibility, a competitive edge and a faster track to the workforce.
Examples of stackable credentials include a high school diploma, certifications for career readiness, an associate’s degree, a degree with A specialty, a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree.
AWC also recognizes past learning, life experience, careers and professional training. That knowledge plus expertise equals college credits, up to 35. Experienced people don’t need to start with the basics, Dhawan noted.
AWC also partners with Arizona@Work to offer apprenticeships. This gives students the opportunity to learn from highly-trained skilled trades workers and receive certification of completion. Upon completion of the program, they can become a journey worker and receive higher wages.
A lack of skills keeps CEOs awake at night, and the only way to bridge the skills gap is through upskilling or reskilling programs, Dhawan noted. Employers don’t need to hire someone new; they can hire from within the company.
She pointed out that upskilling and reskilling have many benefits: building a resilient workforce; boosting collaboration; and creating a culture of learning and a stronger brand.
YUMA MULTIVERSITY CAMPUS
Predictions call for 70% of all jobs requiring some education beyond high school. But as more and more careers require education, attaining that education might be difficult for some, according to Schussler.
This is where the YMVC hopes to make a difference. The nonprofit organization won’t necessarily mean a brick-and-mortar building, but rather an initiative that helps existing colleges and universities with the needed resources to help more Yuma County residents earn advanced degrees.
Schussler illustrated how “access impacts attainment” by sharing the “tale of two counties”: Coconino and Yuma. The presence of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, has a major impact in Coconino County as many students stay after graduation. Coconino’s 25-plus population is 84,672, while Yuma’s is 137,087. In Coconino, 36.2% of 25-plus-year-olds, or 30,655, have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In Yuma, 15% of the same population, 20,563, have degrees.
The per capita income in Coconino is $27,339; in Yuma, it’s $21,758. The median household income in Coconino is $59,560; in Yuma, it’s $45,243. In Coconino, 15.9% live in poverty; in Yuma, it’s 20.4%.
With the Yuma Multiversity Campus “still being a question more than a bona fide answer,” the organization recently completed Phase 1, which included establishing the initiative as a nonprofit not dependent on a city or county and coordinating with universities, primary employers, nonprofits and other stakeholders.
Currently in Phase 2, a third-party is conducting a study to determine need, best practices and identify prospective partners. The vision for this phase also includes looking for ways to improve and increase access to higher education in Yuma County; expand higher education offerings at all levels; retain Yuma County’s “bests and brightest” students in the regional economy; improve collaboration and cooperation among higher education providers; meet the workforce needs of existing and future employers; and catalyze an innovative economy in Yuma County.
Phase 3 and 4 will proceed with planning; acquisition and construction of an independent sustainable campus; and identification of opportunities for expansion.
For more information about the YMVC initiative, go to www.YumaMultiversity.com.