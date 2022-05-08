The business world is experiencing a shift from traditional commerce to creative industries that focus more on quality of life and shared experiences.
Creative industries, such as technology, innovation, sports, art and culture, among others, trigger economic development and tourism.
A virtual program titled “Creative Industries in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion Vol. I,” which took place last month, explored examples of creative industries and why they are important to the megaregion, which encompasses the intersection of four states, two nations: Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora. This region includes 1.65 million people, a binational economy of $4.2 trillion and immediate access to a market of 53 million consumers.
The panelists included Marco Martinez O’Daly, an urban economist with Smart City University; Adry del Rocio, a 3D urban artist; Alejandra Mondaca, a member of the Association of Architects of San Luis Rio Colorado; and Fernando Felix, coordinator of the Historic Downtown Mexicali Program. The moderator of the event was Arlyn Galaviz with the Mayor’s Program Administrator for Yuma.
In his opening remarks, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that the quality of life, especially after the pandemic, has become increasingly important. People want a good community, a good workplace, healthy families and healthier selves.
The mayor pointed out that the megaregion has the best of both worlds, with small and large communities that allow residents to experience a different lifestyle within minutes. Every community is unique, each with its own art, architecture, sports and culture.
In particular, Nicholls noted that art has been experiencing a “great resurgence” in Yuma.
He encouraged participants to look for opportunities to share new and old traditions with others as well as understand those important to others.
In his presentation, Martinez O’Daly pointed out that communities, for decades, relied on traditional industry, such as agriculture and maquiladoras, to generate employment and spur economic growth. They fed families and benefited communities.
Unfortunately, Martinez O’Daly noted, some traditional industries are limited to low-paying jobs. That’s why they come to the Mexico side of the border.
On the other hand, the corporate world is “very mechanical” with similar office spaces and “everyone doing the same thing.”
Traditional commercial spaces mostly consist of shopping centers and malls. The challenge that these present is that customers have to drive to them.
But as the global economy shifts, regions that depend on these industries will suffer, according to Martinez O’Daly. The shift is already occurring, due to changes in technology and e-commerce, leading to empty retail and commercial spaces.
Technology and social media are game-changers, resulting in unprecedented opportunities for young, creative people who can compete with big corporations. Things that previously had to be done in person, now can be done through a phone, such as recording and editing videos. These alternatives often have significantly lower costs and are very profitable.
It’s also opening up the world of entertainment. Martinez O’Daly called entertainment the “wave of the future.” With people not working as many hours, they will need more entertainment in the form of music, sports, food and more.
“It’s not just about eating now. It’s about the experience. People are looking for an experience that will entertain them and nurture their spirit, not just their tummy,” Martinez O’Daly said.
Members of this creative generation are starting businesses, not in a shopping center but on their phones and laptops. New industries include automation, 3D printing and creating completely digital metaverses.
It’s becoming a world more focused on a shared economy. They might rent a car instead of owning it, they might rent a shared space, or rent out space in their own homes. Tourism rentals are also becoming big business.
It’s also changing transportation, with people investing in scooters and bicycles, Martinez O’Daly noted.
People are doing business without intermediaries, which used to be the government. Creative industries add extra value, not just to the local communities but globally.
Because young, educated people now have a global market, they move in search of visual and community experiences. They become “digital nomads.” Communities can retain and draw them in through architecture, revitalized downtowns, art, music, playgrounds, something that they have never seen before, as well as business-friendly policies, Martinez O’Daly said.
Creatives want to visit places and take photos. They look for “Instagrammable” moments, such as murals, public art and other photo opportunities that communities can create at low cost.
Once they fall in love with a region, they may want to move there and invest in it.
To watch the complete presentation, go to https://tinyurl.com/yvacukxw.