As new local cafés and eateries open throughout Yuma, social media is increasingly used as a tool to promote these businesses.
Cafecito, which opened in April 2019, currently boasts an Instagram following of over 8,000. Ashley Simms, the founder and owner, says she and husband Travis understood “the power of social media” the night before they opened, when their post announcing Cafecito’s opening was shared over 5,000 times. During the opening, they sold out their inventory for the day within the first six hours.
Delilah Barrera, the cofounder and owner of Sunkissed, which opened in February 2020, says she has “always been really big about posting everything she does,” which naturally led to use of social media by her family’s business. The Sunkissed Instagram page currently has nearly 7,000 followers.
When asked how she and her husband decide what to post, Simms says that they simply post what they want the community to see. Among the most popular and recurring posts on the Cafecito Instagram and Facebook pages are “Toast Tuesdays.” Ashley said Cafecito has not missed posting for “Toast Tuesdays” in two years. These posts consist of a picture of a “fun, interesting” toast that is not typically on the menu.
During cooler months, it also posts “First Fridays,” which occur the first Friday of each month to raise money for a particular person or cause.
Simms says that for a post to be Instagram-worthy, it must be aesthetically pleasing. “When you’re scrolling through your feed, a good post has to catch your eye. It has to be different.” This plays a role in the presentation of food at Cafecito, she says.
The Barrera family typically posts a mixture of scheduled and spontaneous pictures onto Sunkissed’s social media pages. Among the scheduled posts are monthly drink menus or popular menu items. The spontaneous posts can range from pictures to celebrate the birthday of a member of their family to new products they have on their shelves.
While she admitted her daughters have taken charge of the social media pages, because “they know how to make a social media post appeal to people of all ages,” Barrera said the most important requirement of an “Instagrammable” picture is for it to be colorful.
Both Simms and Barrera say that if they post a picture of a product during the day, it typically results in that product being more frequently requested shortly thereafter. Both owners are used to customers coming up to the counter with their phones displaying one of their posts as reference for their order. Simms says, however, “Your followers will not pay your bills, so it is important to not overly rely on social media, though engagement with your social media is beneficial to your business.”
As far as community outreach, Cafecito has used social media to tag other local businesses when they post for First Fridays or when a local business needs to spread the word for an event it's having. “One of the biggest things you can do once you have a big social media following is sharing other smaller accounts posts so they can get engagement from the community, too,” Simms says.
Sunkissed has had numerous collaborations, in terms of giveaways, which they post on their Instagram. “If we post someone else’s business during our events, such as giveaways, that gives them exposure too,” Simms says.
And Barrera is big on supporting other local businesses. She says that even before her family opened Sunkissed, she would go to local restaurants and post what she ordered on her personal social media. Now, her family tags eateries and shops on the Sunkissed page when they eat or shop locally.
Simms says the best part of using social media has been when people tag them, especially during First Fridays, because the Cafecito page reposts all the community’s posts and leaves them with a social media “story” that’s “beautiful and really special.”
Barrera cites the large number of followers the Sunkissed page has accumulated so quickly as one of the best parts of social media use. “The page has grown organically over the past year - anyone who is following us is there because they want to be.
“Social media has been one of our biggest blessings. We have been able to touch so many people,” Barrera added.
Cafecito is currently located at 118 S. Madison Ave. and is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Sunkissed is located at 3860 W. 24th St., Suite 109, and is open from Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..