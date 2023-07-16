For the first time in many years, 16-year-old Jessica Hudson can hear clearly.

Jessica, a student at Kofa High School, started losing her hearing at the age of 2. She struggled to hear her teammates on the swim team, her teachers in class and her family at home. Her friends had to repeat things over and over until she understood what they were saying. To her family, it seemed like she was constantly yelling at them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you