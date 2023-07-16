For the first time in many years, 16-year-old Jessica Hudson can hear clearly.
Jessica, a student at Kofa High School, started losing her hearing at the age of 2. She struggled to hear her teammates on the swim team, her teachers in class and her family at home. Her friends had to repeat things over and over until she understood what they were saying. To her family, it seemed like she was constantly yelling at them.
That all changed on Wednesday when Jessica got her first ever pair of hearing aids at the Yuma Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center, located at 182 E. 16th St., Suite A, in Yuma.
Thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation, she received new hearing aids free of charge and a lifetime of services, also at no cost.
After fitting her with the hearing aids, Jennifer McCumbee, hearing instrument specialist, stood behind Jessica and asked her what she had for breakfast that morning.
“Waffles,” Jessica said.
“Anything on them?” asked McCumbee.
“Whipped cream syrup,” the teen replied.
“Any trouble hearing or understanding me now?” McCumbee asked.
“No,” Jessica said, smiling widely.
Before being fitted with hearing aids, Jessica wouldn’t have been able to understand the questions. “She would have been able to hear me but not necessarily maybe understand me,” McCumbee explained. “With a hearing loss like she has, the clarity of speech is also affected. So she can hear but maybe not quite understand unless she’s really looking at you.”
Her family doesn’t know why Jessica started losing her hearing. “Ever since she was like 2 years old, she started having multi-ear infections,” her mom Andrea Hudson recalled. “Then she just started having a hearing loss. It just progressively got worse.”
As she got older, the hearing loss became more noticeable. “We would have to yell at her like across the house just to get her to hear us or we would have to call her on her cellphone, which is right next to her, to get her attention, and we’re talking to her and she’s like, ‘Mom, I can’t hear you, I can’t hear.’
“It was frustrating for us, but I know it’s frustrating for her because we’re sitting there having to talk to her and tell her the same thing over like five times before she would finally get it.”
“This is really what hearing loss is in a nutshell,” McCumbee said. “It doesn’t mean you’re deaf. It just means you don’t necessarily understand everything that you’re hearing, and so for her, being a teenager and going through school and having friends, and she’s on the swim team and has siblings, and so you know, just that communication level has just been affected all this time with all of them. So that’s what we’re all kind of just looking to bring back into focus for her.”
Wearing her new hearing aids, Jessica was amazed at the difference. “I can hear everything crystal clear. Normally I would have probably not been hearing anything. Now I can,” she said.
She’s most excited about being able to communicate better with her friends. “So this way they’re not having to talk to me and say the same thing four to five times and me still not hear them,” she noted.
“At some point, I would just feel bad that I’m not able to hear them. And then I would just say well, I’ve already asked you like four times so I’m going to just agree with whatever you’re saying even though I don’t know what you’re saying.”
She looked forward to calling her friends and going to watch a movie with them.
She also expects to do better in school. Normally, instead of asking the teacher to keep repeating herself, she had to figure things out on her own.
As a mother, Andrea looks forward to the increased level of safety being able to hear clearly would bring her daughter.
“It gives me so much more comfort knowing that she’ll be able to hear. I mean, because we would be in the car and a fire truck or the ambulance would go right by us. And I honestly think that she only knew it was there because she saw it go by,” Andrea said
“We would always have to yell at her, even if she was like two feet away,” she added. “I know now that when she goes out with her friends, she’ll be able to hear and know what’s going on, and overall, she will be safer and her friends will be safer being with her.”
Both Jessica and Andrea are grateful to the Miracle-Ear Foundation for giving Jessica the gift of sound.
“Hearing is one of the five senses,” Andrea noted. “A lot of people don’t realize how big hearing loss is to a person and it does make a big difference. And so just getting this done just means the world to us.”
Unsure how they’d be able to afford the life-changing devices, the Hudsons found out about the Miracle-Ear Foundation and its Gift of Sound program, which covered the cost of the hearing aids, which start at $900, and ongoing care. Miracle-Ear will continue to see Jessica every four months for the rest of her life. It adds up to thousands of dollars.
With tears rolling down her cheeks, Andrea explained what it means to her. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s gonna help us a lot because, if not, we would still have to be arguing with her over hearing and it’s almost like she’s yelling at us. So I know our communication is going to be better, but financially it’s going to make the world because, if not, we wouldn’t be able to get her hearing aids and it would still be the same.”
The gift from Miracle-Ear gives her family financial relief, but it also takes “one less medical issue off my plate. It’ll be a big help,” Jessica said, explaining that she also suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping; attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS), which causes her heart rate to increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down; anxiety; and migraines.
“Because of all her medical issues, we were never able to tell if the hearing loss was from any of her other issues,” Andrea noted.
Jessica’s 14-year-old brother will probably also benefit from Jessica’s improved hearing. “I don’t know how, he’s healthy as a horse,” Andrea said. “But he missed out on a lot of stuff because we were having to take her out of town or get this or that for her. And so now maybe, you know, it’ll kind of, I don’t wanna say even out but maybe he’ll get taken care of a little bit better.”
As for McCumbee, she believes Jessica is very deserving of the gift she’s received. “She’s a super sweet kid. She’s so deserving of this. They’re a great family in general. So, we’re gonna enjoy seeing a lot of each other and working together.”
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is the company’s charitable organization funded by franchise owners as well as private donors and sponsors. Over the years, the foundation has fit about 21,000 patients nationwide with hearing aids.
“So people that really need hearing devices that maybe don’t have the resources, where they’re a child or something, so the foundation will cover the cost completely, not just the devices but all the ongoing care too,” McCumbee explained.
In Yuma, “usually we do at least five or six foundation fittings a year actually. We try to do more,” McCumbee said. “A lot of people aren’t aware of the foundation and kind of what it does. And a lot of people think that treating their hearing loss is just kind of outside of their reach, but if somebody really needs hearing devices or hearing care and just can’t afford it then we have another option. So if anybody needs that resource, then send them our way because we’re happy to help.”
The program is for individuals of all ages, anybody with a hearing loss. To find out more, call the Yuma office at 928-723-1310 or visit miracleearfoundation.org.