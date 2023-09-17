‘Grandma, help!’ Emergency scams take advantage of loved ones

In the “grandparent scam,” the con artist contacts a grandparent claiming to be their grandchild and asking for money.

 GETTY IMAGES

Emergency scams, sometimes called “grandparent scams,” prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need.

Often, they will impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help… and money.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you