It is already the middle of July! While in many ways the pandemic we are fighting has made the world stand still, all phases of our lives have been affected. As such, the days seem to blend together and with none of the defined normal activities such as work, school, church, recreational activities and social events to cause us to look at the calendar. For the agricultural industry, life has continued in a relatively normal pattern. Since it is July, fields that are planted for early (October harvest) are being cultivated, lasered for a uniform irrigation surface, and fertilized or having composted manures applied. Ditches are cleaned to remove weeds that harbor insects and diseases. Field roads are renovated and equipment staged for the initial sprinkling of transplants or seed.
Summer Sudan crops are having their last cutting for hay or seed. Alfalfa is being cut and baled on a monthly basis. Cotton farmers are using growth regulators on their crops to reduce vertical growth of the plants so the plant energy goes into producing flowers, bolls and cotton. Single crop melon harvest is wrapping up although some growers produce melons into October, hoping for better markets. Bermuda grass seed fields are being harvested. In the Roll-Tacna area, there are fields of silage corn ready for harvest and delivery to the dairies. In Dome Valley, a feed lot has been purchased by local growers to remove the possibility of food safety problems and the land returned to alfalfa. Food safety drives the fresh vegetable industry. Fields near a source of possible contamination from raw manures are almost impossible to lease for leafy greens, baby lettuces, mixed greens or head lettuce.
There are a lot of seed crops approaching harvest stage, onions, artichokes and other vegetable seeds. Our relatively dry conditions during seed harvest make Yuma County a prime area for crop breeding and seed production.
The rhythm of farming continues almost undisturbed by outside crises in society. However, the management of vegetable production is in turmoil. How many acres of what product will be needed on a daily basis? Will restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues of all types be open? What will be happening with the schools at all levels? What about other large institutional users? While the pandemic hit during late season harvest this year in Yuma, how do farmers, harvesters, shippers, coolers and distributors plan for fall 2020 production?
Despite all the challenges that Yuma County agricultural producers now face, I believe they will figure them out. We have excellent soil, enough water to meet irrigation demands, talented and creative growers and the best weather to keep fresh vegetables and leafy greens on the store shelves for consumers. In addition, the food safety practices developed by the leafy green growers of Yuma County are a national model for excellence. Grow on, Yuma, grow on!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.