Editor’s note: This story first appeared in Bajo El Sol, a Spanish publication of the Yuma Sun.
As the recently opened Regional Center for Border Health Medical Mall attracts more patients, the impact that the facility is having on healthcare access in the community is becoming increasingly evident.
Amanda Aguirre, president of the RCBH, talked about the community’s response to the medical mall, which opened in mid-May. It’s the largest project yet for the health organization.
“The schedules are full. This medical center is for the community, that’s why we built it, to serve the families of San Luis and the area, and when I talk to people, they tell me that they are happy to be receiving the quality services we giving providing,” Aguirre said, adding that the center has attracted people from the Foothills area and Wellton, thanks to easy accessibility via Highway 195.
A long hallway, with six health care areas on each side, with dozens of consulting rooms and even a Starbucks coffee shop, welcomes patients to the 64,000-square-foot building, the result of a $35 million investment. It even has a convention and events room.
A variety of services are already available to patients and the community, including women’s health, family medicine and an urgent care center in the southern part of the complex, in a separate building, as well as a pharmacy and laboratory, ultrasound and X-ray services.
The facility is about to offer more priority services, such as oncology and ambulatory surgery, for the first time in South County.
“Dr. Gordon Grado, who has practices in Yuma and Scottsdale, will bring an oncology clinic for cancer treatment, including infusions and radiation,” Aguirre said. “We built a special space for him with all the necessary equipment. It is just a matter of testing it and making the necessary adjustments and obtaining the state certification, which will happen soon.”
Details of the Ambulatory Surgery Center, which has two operating rooms, are being finalized in order to have the equipment ready for when the state license and the certification from the Joint Commission of Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations are secured.
Aguirre said that certification from the commission is not required but it shows that the surgery center will operate under high quality standards.
She noted that the doors of the Ambulatory Surgery Center will open in a few months and doctors in the area have already shown interest in performing surgeries there. She stressed that only simple surgeries will be performed, those that do not require the patient to be hospitalized, since a Yuma hospital already offers this service.
On the other hand, the urgent care center has X-ray equipment, and is the second emergency facility run by the RCBH in San Luis. It’s also the only one with a heliport in South County, so patients can arrive and be treated or transferred to a hospital, if required.
She added that preventive health services will also be offered, with nutrition and exercise classes, among others, to be held in the Medical Mall, which has a room for these activities. The space is available for use by other organizations.
The Medical Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but the hours for some services, such as the urgent care, will be adjusted as needed.
Aguirre explained that in the almost two years it took to construct the Medical Mall, more than 2,000 houses were built in the area, which indicates that the need for health services will continue to grow.
Accordingly, the organization is already in the process of securing another 10 acres that are adjacent to the mall for expansion, if projections continue to show the need for growth and the project is financially feasible.