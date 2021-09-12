Four years ago, this city’s government acquired 55 acres on the Somerton’s west side with the goal of spurring future commercial and residential growth.
Little by little those plans are taking shape. A portion of that acreage is set aside for a future high school and for a city park, while 20 acres is designated for commercial development.
And recently the city finalized the sale of two lots to tenants in what will become the Parkview Commerce Center.
Ruben Fontanes, a Yuma real estate agent and developer, plans to build two building for commercial lease in the center, while the 4th Avenue Gym plans to open its third location there.
The Somerton City Council recently approved sale contracts with the Fontanes and the Yuma gymnasium to help kick off development of the 20-acre site located at 1298 W. Main St.
Parkview is located at 1298 W. Main Street, northwest of the intersection of Main and Cesar Chavez Avenue. Next to it it is the site of a Somerton campus that the Yuma Union High School District is preparing the build, as well as the site of a park and athletic complex that will serve both students of the school and the public.
Fontanes is acquiring 3.9 acres in Parkview for two buildings each measuring 12,000 to 15,000 square feet.
“I see many opportunities in this part of Somerton. A new housing development is coming, a high school is coming, and the city is going to grow a lot. I think it can reach about 100,000 residents or more in population,” he said. According to the U.S. Census, the city had a population of 14,287 in 2010.
Fontanes said he has several prospective tenants for the two buildings, one of them a doctor, and he is interested in attracting others that could provide professional services now lacking in the city.
The gymnasium will be the third opened by the family-owned 4th Avenue Gym, which most recently debuted a location in the Foothills. The 22,000-square-foot gym and a 125-space parking lot for its members will occupy a little more than 2.4 acres in the commerce center.
“We are excited to become part of the Somerton community and feel much pride being able to go back into the city our family migrated to in the early 1900s,” Justin Haile said in an application to the city for to acquire the lot for the gym. “Our grandmother was born in Somerton and we know she would be pleased to see us developing a location where she grew up.
“We will bring our combined families experience in the industry to bring the city of Somerton a top-notch facility with state-of-the-art equipment that will rival gyms you see in cities like Phoenix and San Diego,” he added.
The gym and Fontanes’ venture are projected to be completed and ready for opening sometime in the fall of 2023. They are the second and third tenants committed to the 20-acre commercial site.
The first was Sunset Health, a nonprofit health care organization planning to build a two-story medical clinic on a 4.4-acre site in Parkview. Construction has not yet begun on the clinic.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, said the the city is currently in talks with hotel chains in hopes of bringing a hotel to the commerce center.
Constrained by airport noise zones on the west and agricultural land use, the city was looking to the west in 2017 when it purchased 55 acres for the high school, park and business district that, Somerton officials hoped, would serve in turn as a magnet for residential development in the same area.
Earlier this year, the City Council awarded a nearly $2.2 million contract to build a sewer lift station and install sewer lines to serve Parkview and other future development in the area.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, said that the city is currently in talks with hotel chains in hopes of bringing a hotel to the commerce center.
Meanwhile, groundbreaking for high school, funded with $20 million in voter-approved funds plus additional money from the state, is slated to begin in the fall.