Over a lunch of tea and scones, cucumber sandwiches and chocolate dipped strawberries, women across Yuma County donned their hats to attend a tea party hosted by the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
The occasion was the first “HerStory: Inspiring Stories of Success and Struggles,” an event held May 8 to recognize Yuma women who serve as role models in business and leadership. “HerStory” is a twist on the word “history.”
The nominees were Reetika Dhawan, Linda Morgan, Carol E. Brown, Shanen Aranmor, Annette Lagunas, Shelley Jones Mellon, Gladys Diva Brown, Emilia Cortez.
Selected as finalists were Brown, director of Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield; Jones Mellon, president and CEO of RL Jones Insurance; and Cortez, Yuma County district director of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
The finalists shared stories of how they overcame obstacles and the lessons they learned along the way.
“Yo soy Emilia Natalia Cortez Bravo, great-granddaughter of Emilia Jimenez from Guadalajara Jalisco, as well as my other grandmother, Natalia Pantoja de Guanajuato, Mexico. These two women were my inspiration since birth without even knowing their history,” Cortez said. “Growing up with that name, I was told I had to be strong and voice my opinion.”
As a kid, all Cortez wanted to do was play with the animals on the farm, ride with the men and help fix the fences. “I loved every second of it. I treasured it too ... until I grew boobs. My grandfather told me you are no longer to go with the men and me,” she recalled.
She didn’t want to do household chores, but with the women in the family she learned “the art of my culture, cuisine, and the back stories behind every dish.”
Cortez also learned that the women in her family had great leadership skills. They showed her that the most important skills focus on the important things: being a kind person, honest, keeping your word and showing up in the world.
“My abuelas stepped out of their comfort zones to help others,” Cortez noted.
Great-grandmother Emilia helped bring electricity and water to rural families in the late 1800s. Grandmother Natalia immigrated to San Luis Rio Colorado due to an arranged marriage with the Cocopah Tribe. She embraced the culture and learned native medicine, helping people who couldn’t travel to the big cities for treatment.
Now Cortez has dozens of little eyeballs looking up to her. She teaches them that it’s important to raise her voice for a good cause and encourages them to use their “Girl Scout power.”
“It says a lot to invest in girls and people in general,” Cortez said. “The best service is the rent we pay for living.”
Mellon said she was honored to be among “such incredible” women. “We all come together, not one person wants to get the credit. We just want to make things happen and to continue to make Yuma the greatest place to live.”
She started her business as a young woman in 1990, when men dominated the insurance industry. It took some convincing for her to get her first contract, but she persisted until she did.
Although Mellon now leads a successful company, she noted that “the growth in her business has been greatly complemented by the involvement with the community through philanthropic organizations.”
However, if she were to start again, she would have learned Spanish “to fully embrace all in our community,” Mellon said.
To a young person starting out, she would encourage them to “not lose sight of who you are. In my case, that includes my relationship with Jesus, family and friends. When I say family, that includes my RL Jones Insurance family.”
Her parents, Russ and Janet Jones, have been “incredible” mentors. “My dad has modeled the importance of collaboration. I love being the person that knows the least about something and strategically working with others that have that gift or knowledge,” Mellon said.
“Realize that you don’t have to have all the answers, but you can sure find out who does. This realization was very freeing. It’s OK to say I don’t know, but can find out.”
Mellon also noted the importance of appreciating the things that keep one grounded. “I am so proud of my children, their heart, servanthood, and compassion for others. I’m also very proud of the students of the Yuma Leadership Program and Yuma County, and the RL Jones children.”
Mellon’s parting advice: “Most of all, stay true to yourself, laugh at yourself more, always give back to your community.”
As for Brown, the daughter of a Filipina mother and 6-foot, 5-inch Texan dad, her gung ho attitude might have started at the age of 6 when her father threw her in the water and noted that every animal can swim. “I realized life meant a lot then,” she joked.
Growing up, she loved math, had self-esteem issues and was bullied and “very misunderstood.”
If Brown could give advice to her 15-year-old self, she would say that “it’s OK to ask for help.” She noted that “we all go through very traumatic things that we keep to ourselves and I think we should always know that somebody also has been through that.”
She also pointed out that it’s OK to share personal stories with people and to be a little bit vulnerable.
Another piece of advice? “Don’t forget what is important and the people in your life.” Brown graduated from the Maritime Academy and served as a U.S. Merchant Marine. In her 20s, she became a mom to three “wonderful” boys.
“I try to do everything possible to really enjoy every change I get because we’re very busy. There is a lot of laughter,” she said.
She also urged attendees to appreciate and enjoy every moment. “Every day is your opportunity to make your impact and leave your special imprint in this world. Do you have your plan for you?” Brown noted. “What are you going to do? Live a fulfilled life, find your gift, share your gift and don’t leave anything on the table.
“Find your happy and what that looks like,” she said, noting that some days a person has to find a “new” happy. “When you’re unhappy, just know it’s not forever. It’s just that moment.”
Brown added: “For me, there’s no doubt that God made me to be a public servant. I love, love service. I love giving everything I’ve got and I will give everything away just so somebody else can be just as happy. Only because it’s things, it’s tangible things that mean nothing to me in the end.”
ABWA is an organization dedicated to building relationships locally, regionally and nationally. The local chapter, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 22, has raised more than $250,000 for scholarships for local women.
Aranmor, who served as the MC, pointed out that more than half the businesses in Yuma are owned by women. But she noted that the group’s “whole focus is to promote and empower women,” not just business owners, but all women who juggle with family, education, work, business and more. She called them the “movers and shakers in the community.”
The chapter meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or call Darlene Firestone, chapter president, at 928-261-9396.