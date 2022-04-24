Every woman has a story and every woman has had to overcome challenges. Several Yuma women will share their unique stories at a tea party designed to celebrate women.
The Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association is hosting HerStory Tea Party at 11 a.m. May 7 at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Guests will learn the stories of three local women while enjoying tea and a luncheon. The goal is for guests to walk away feeling inspired.
Emilia Cortez, one of last year’s finalists, explained why she participated in the event. “We as women are great in telling our story to support other females and build them up, but we struggle to show our success because we might seem to be showing off, but in reality, we need to challenge and encourage each other,” she said.
“It was a great honor to understand how sharing stories gives you the power of owning it, not allowing the world or male voice to fill in those gaps or creating stories about what we ‘women would think or want.’ I am blessed to have a position where my work evolves in building young leaders’ voices, especially the female voice. The truth is that raising each other up and channeling the power of the collaboration is truly how we’ll change the equation,” Cortez added.
Shelley Jones Mellon, also one of last year’s finalists, notes that one of her favorite childhood stories has always been “Stone Soup” because “it teaches us that everyone has a unique gift to share with one another. By sharing our gifts, perspectives and insight, we all contribute to this large pot of soup that is our community. Together we create a brighter, thriving future.
“As a woman in business, I am very grateful to have had a long line of successful family members, and key business leaders in our community who were extraordinary mentors. We need to share our journeys with one another and be a resource of encouragement and vision,” Jones Mellon explained.
“I believe the backbone to our community is the succession of families and citizens who honor the fortitude of our history by continuing to exemplify collaboration, civil discourse, hard work and philanthropy. Herstory is one of the conduits of these vital elements. We are blessed to be on this earth for such a brief moment. My hope is to carry forward the gleam and dreams of those before me and pass them along to the next generations,” she added.
For Jones Mellon, building a lifetime of relationships is the foundation of all things. “To build those relationships, we need to be genuine, be able to laugh at ourselves, listen to others to understand and not to only gain what you want out of the conversation. We need to have those tough conversations to find the common ground and build upon each other’s viewpoints. But to do this, we need to be vulnerable with our shortcomings and build trust with one another.
“I love being surrounded by those that are more knowledgeable than me. Learning is a gift and every day we have so many opportunities to partake in this exchange; learning from one another with compassion. We are all on this journey together, so why not learn from someone else all we can?”
Gladys Brown, another finalist who shared her story last year, agrees that “it is important to share not only our professional experiences but also the personal ones that helped sculpt who we are.”
“The time we spend navigating a career plus personal accomplishments, whether it is raising a family or taking the steps to finish up that degree, not to mention the struggle of the professional environments of being a woman climbing ranks or excelling at that specific trade, can be frustrating and discouraging,” Brown said.
“HerStory allows us to share these parts of our lives in a safe space with others who are encouraged, supported and proud of how we got there. Telling the story of your life is special, and it continues, but that experience can help another woman who wonders what it looks like for her on those tougher days and is it worth it,” she noted
“There are many women who look forward to learning about other women, from beginners to experts in various fields, each of us has a uniquely shaped personalized story that can truly contribute toward the personal growth for another woman. Sometimes hearing about these trials and tribulations can give us reassurance that we aren’t alone, especially for those in a very male-dominated career field. Many times, hearing HerStory gives us the ‘get it girl’ push that is needed. The intuition, level of attention, the genuine kindness and the ability to put in hard work even when no one is looking- women get it done.
“I think that is why it is important to share what you have endured, overcame, what you look forward to and are excited about as a woman moving forward in a world that can be critical and judgmental,” Brown added.
Stefanie Littlewood-Moody, Sharon Merz and Jeri Jo Padilla were selected as the finalists for this year’s event. They were chosen for their community involvement beyond their profession.
STEFANIE LITTLEWOOD-MOODY
Littlewood-Moody teaches eighth-grade science at Centennial Middle School, but she didn’t always know what she wanted to be when she grew up.
Born and raised in Yuma with twin Lia Littlewood, she was analytical and methodical, while Lia was the wild and crazy artist that takes on the world with a paintbrush.
Her parents had a small farm home on a little over an acre of land. She fell in love with science when she was a child, fascinated by the lettuce in the surrounding fields. They had their own little oasis that flood-irrigated every week. There was so much to observe and study.
As a child she enjoyed botany, agriscience and chemistry.
In her early 20s, she worked and attended Arizona Western College, completing her general classes. Still not sure where she wanted to do, she joined the Air Force and worked in the dental field for six years.
When her enlistment was up, Littlewood-Moody went back to AWC, then enrolled at Arizona State University. While going to school, she volunteered at Lia’s art co-op.
“We considered ourselves organized chaos. That was a lot of fun and a refreshing environment right after getting out of the military,” Littlewood-Moody recalled.
JERI JO PADILLA
Jeri Jo Padilla was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska, but she considers herself “95% Yuman.” She is married to Mike, and they have five children, Adam, Jessica, Levi, Erik and Randi Mae.
She is currently a family and consumer science teacher at Gila Vista Junior High and a student at night with Arizona State University, studying for a degree in special education.
She has been a Yuma County 4-H leader since 2015 and a Cub Scout leader with Pack 8051 since 2017. She has been involved with Yuma Youth Soccer Association as a board member for more than 15 years.
She is also involved with the Special Olympics and a member of the Sharing Down syndrome Arizona Yuma Chapter.
“When I am not busy watching my kids in their activities, I enjoy sewing, quilting and camping,” Padilla shared.
SHARON MERZ
Sharon Merz arrived in Yuma March 1970, in a moving van, pregnant and with a 3-year-old son, a springer spaniel and a husband. It was 103 degrees.
She wanted to go back to Riverside, California, to her momma. But her husband promised if they went to Yuma, they could move back to California in five years.
“I was young, I believed him,” she quipped. “Now, 52 years later, almost to the day, I would not move … I have been blessed to have raised two sons, one husband, two springer spaniels, one turtle and three family owned businesses. God is good.”
They came to Yuma because John inherited a trailer park, small and old even then. They were able to make it successful by living and working on property for 30 years.
They started a Tom’s distribution in 1973 and sold it in1999. Then they opened Pioneer Express Lube and Car Wash with son Gary in 2000. They sold the business in August 2021 .
While working has been Padilla’s hobby, she has enjoyed many opportunities being involved in and serving the community. She is a member of the Foothills Rotary Club, serves on the residential board for the City of Yuma and is active at Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church, having served in many ways and currently serving as president.
“My philosophy has always been ‘sometimes you don’t find your way – you make it,’” Padilla said.
At the HerStory Tea Party, she and the other finalists will share how they made their own way.
While last year’s event had more of an English feel, this year’s tea party will have more of a French theme, with food prepared by one of the Civic Center’s chefs who is classically trained in French cuisine.
The Yuma Orchestra will entertain guests with their classical music.
In addition, guests will receive gifts, thanks to Yuma Regional Medical Center which is putting together the custom gifts for every attendee. Their boxes will include a “gratitude” teacup to take home.
The event will also have a silent auction, with proceeds going to scholarships for women in the community.
Arizona Community Found is the title sponsor, with additional support coming from other sponsors.
Tickets purchased in advance are $30. Tickets at the door will be $40. Paper tickets are available at these outlets: Yuma Civic Center, Arizona Community Foundation and Edward Jones on Foothills Boulevard.
To purchase tickets online, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykp6shpy.