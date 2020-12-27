In a pandemic, when physical contact is frowned upon and social distancing is encouraged, more than ever technology can help small businesses connect with customers and even grow.
For the Dec. 10 “Good Morning, Yuma!” virtual event, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce invited local experts to share hi-tech tips and tricks that can help small businesses maximize their exposure, reach and customer service in the digital world.
The speakers included Jon Perry, “chief geek” and owner of Imaginary Friends Design Studio and Print Zoom; Vanessa Castillo, business coach with the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center; and Matt Molenar, owner of MGM Design.
VIRTUAL CONNECTIONS
During this pandemic, Perry has been “championing” virtual tours. The local businesses that are hesitant to have people come into their brick-and-mortars can have customers “walk” through virtually.
Customers can peruse the goods on the shelves, and if they find something they like, they can click on a hot link that takes them to the company’s website, where they can purchase the item.
Perry pointed to Arizona Lighting Company and Jay’s Party Shops as examples of Yuma businesses that are doing this.
Equipped with cameras with nine lenses, it takes Imaginary Friends from one to three hours to conduct the 360-degree scans necessary for virtual tours.
Perry also encourages businesses to up their social media engagement. He recommends following the 411 rule: for every “hard” sale push and every “soft ask,” post four pieces of useful information. Share a secret sauce, share a tip, post about the sale that someone else is having, promote a partner or a nonprofit. Find content that’s already out there that’s related to the industry and share that as well.
COLLABORATION FOR
A GOOD CAUSE
Perry noted that collaboration is important and can be leveraged in the digital world. He suggests working with a couple of nonprofits because not only does this enhance a company’s image and brand, it puts out the nonprofit’s message to the public.
“It’s good to see communities collide when an opportunity arises,” he said.
For example, Perry worked with local schools to make graduation yard signs last school year. It fostered community pride and gave joy to families.
“If there’s ever a time to do something, it’s kind of now. If there’s a chance that comes your way, take advantage of it. It’s inexpensive as far as a financial investment to get started with anything today. It may take a lot more elbow grease than people understand, but the digital opportunities are leveling the playing fields,” Perry said.
FREE BUSINESS ADVICE
A resource that is available for free is the counseling provided by the AWC Small Business Development Center to individuals wanting to start or grow their small business. One area that the center has seen grow substantially in the past 10 years is digital marketing and social media.
“That’s where I come in,” Castillo said. She keeps up with trends to be able to counsel clients, even those who have never used social media and have no clue how to start. She helps them create a strategy that works for them, depending on the size of the business, how long they’ve been in business and their overall goals.
A common mistake is wanting to be on every social media channel. Businesses open accounts and leave them dormant or are not consistent. “There’s no point even having social media if you’re not going to be consistent,” Castillo said.
She pointed out that business owners already wear multiple hats. “Social media is a hat that requires a lot of time, but also knowledge. Sometimes that hat needs to be handed over to somebody else who is qualified.”
But if a business owner wants to manage his or hers social media pages, Castillo recommends starting with one social media channel. “Learn and master it. Be consistent with it,” she said. “Print out a calendar for the month, and block out the days that you want to post. See what events are happening during that month and then create content based on what’s happening around the world, but also what’s happening in your business.”
She noted that there are software tools, such as digital calendars, that can help with consistency. Many are inexpensive and free.
After 30 days of mastering a social media channel, the business owner can add another channel. But Castillo warns that not every social media channel is for every business. “It all depends who your target audience is,” she said.
LEVELING UP AND CONNECTING
Small businesses can use digital platforms, such as emails and newsletters, to “level up” during the pandemic. “One of the first things is to connect with people, connect with your clients, connect also with the outside world,” Castillo said.
A website is a must to create connections, she noted. A social media page is owned by the social media channel, not by the business. Ultimately, a business wants to drive traffic to their website, which they actually own. That’s where people can make decisions about purchases and/or services and learn more about the company.
Castillo also suggests using social media to let people know about the business and the struggles it’s going through. “There’s nothing wrong with telling the community, ‘Hey, this is what we’re suffering with. Our restaurant sales are down. Order on our website.’ Keep the lines of communication open using social media.”
For example, a restaurant might use Facebook Live to share recipes for quick meals that customers can make at home. Castillo noted that some businesses might say, “‘I don’t want people to cook at home. I want them to purchase from me.’ Yes, you’re right, but your audience is having to deal with the stresses of life, pandemic fatigue, they’re not going to want to cook. They’re going to want to support you. And because you’re providing a tool for them, they’re going to remember that. You’re going to make an impact and spark an emotion in them.”
The center has been recording interviews and workshops on Zoom and posting them on YouTube. It’s a “great way” to engage, create traffic and brand awareness of a business, Castillo said.
Videos are a must since businesses aren’t able to make physical contact with clients. With videos, clients see actual faces, without the masks. It’s another way to stay connected.
Castillo also stresses the importance of having a touchless point of sale system.
“The less cash, the better,” she noted, adding that customers should be able to purchase and make payments on the company website.
“Technology really is to better your brand during these difficult times,” Castillo added.
TAKE THE DIGITAL STRATEGY TO THE NEXT LEVEL
Text messaging is another good way to connect with new and old customers. “As a society, we are instantly drawn to our phone when a text message goes off. We can’t ignore it,” Molenar noted. “When your clients get a text message from you, they’re going to look at that immediately.”
To gather cell phone numbers, a company can offer something of value so people will sign up, perhaps a free gift.
Then, with a text message, a company can send out special offers, suggestions, security alerts, etc. It could lead to a future sale. Third-party sites, such as Text Magic, offer this service.
Videos on a company’s social media and website can also help a small business get noticed. “Everyone wants an excellent ranking in Google. One thing you can do to maximize that is by creating videos, putting them on YouTube and then imbedding those videos into your website. Google loves that. Why? Because Google owns YouTube, so they want to encourage that,” Molenar explained.
People are always searching for videos. “They’re typing in ‘how to do this, how to do that,’ and if your business can offer services and promote it through videos, that’s just as powerful as being able to do a Google search and have your business come up in a website ranking,” he noted.
“The hard part is creating the videos. It’s scary to be live, it’s scary to be on camera, but it doesn’t have to be hard. And as soon as you do a few of them, you won’t even be scared anymore.”
Keep them simple and short, 10 to 60 seconds maximum. “No one’s going to watch a long video about us droning on and on,” Molenar said.
He challenges businesses to do a quick video with their smartphone. “You can do it live or you can record it,” he said. “Do a testimonial for a customer, at a location or your office, whatever is easy. And just say why they’re a great customer and why they’re a great client. Talk a little bit about your business, a little about their business, and post it. And that’s it.”
He called it a “win-win approach” because these testimonial videos promote one’s own company while promoting another company. “They’re going to love it, they’re going to share it, their own network will promote you, because they want to promote themselves and they didn’t have to make the video …
“It’s a really terrific strategy to create a video, create content and help others in that process, and in doing so, it’s going to make you look great and professional and you don’t have to think of something really clever to say if you’re just talking about what they do.”
RETARGETING CUSTOMERS
Retargeting is another tool that small businesses can use. What is that? “Big brother is real. We are being tracked,” Molenar explained. “So when you go to my website and look at examples of our work, and do research because you need a new website, then a tracking code gets attached to your browsing history.”
Retargeting is using social media ads to remind people about something they’ve already shown interest in. They might not have made a purchase the first time, but the retargeting ads can revive their interest.
“It usually takes a few times before someone makes a purchase, especially a big-ticket item,” Molenar noted.
It’s not expensive nor hard to do, but it’s one of the “most valuable things” a business can do today to help grow their business into 2021,” he added.