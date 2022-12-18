A Yuma bank has been singled out for its integrity as a finalist for the Arizona Torch Awards for Ethics, a prestigious honor as hundreds of applicants are whittled down to four finalists.

The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest named 1st Bank Yuma as a finalist for the 2022 awards. The bank won the award in 2020, and 2022 was a very strong follow-up. It now joins Accurate Automotive as Yuma’s only two-time finalists for the award.

