A Yuma bank has been singled out for its integrity as a finalist for the Arizona Torch Awards for Ethics, a prestigious honor as hundreds of applicants are whittled down to four finalists.
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest named 1st Bank Yuma as a finalist for the 2022 awards. The bank won the award in 2020, and 2022 was a very strong follow-up. It now joins Accurate Automotive as Yuma’s only two-time finalists for the award.
“We were honored to be a finalist for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics,” said Wayne Gale, 1st Bank Yuma president and CEO.
Sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union, this award honors businesses that go above and beyond to operate with integrity and raise awareness about marketplace trust. These exemplary businesses have displayed an outstanding level of commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: character, culture, customers and community.
“The Torch Awards for Ethics represent the best of business. It showcases owners, colleagues, employees who are dedicated to trust, integrity and community from the top-down. It is BBB’s pleasure to highlight those who consistently represent the BBB Standards of Trust, but also go above and beyond to help their communities,” said John Hessinger, community development director of the BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest, which serves Arizona and southern California.
“In two quick years, 1st Bank Yuma has positioned itself as a beacon of integrity and community, not just to Yuma, but to all of Arizona. Winner of the Torch Award in 2020, 1st Bank Yuma has proven it will continue to adhere to BBBs lofty standards and support its communities, not just because of needs or awards, but because of who they are as a company,” Hessinger added.
Gale explained why the 1st Bank Yuma places such importance on integrity and ethics. “The bank was established over 21 years ago. At that time, the bank’s values and culture were memorialized in a formal document. One of the five tenets highlighted the importance of Honesty, Integrity and Ethics. It has been a core value of the bank since the bank was established. It is part of everything we do on a daily basis. It is a privilege to be part of the team at 1st Bank Yuma,” he said.
The winners and finalists were feted Nov. 17 at an event held at the Arizona Biltmore.
“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 21 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way and we are so proud of our 2022 winning businesses,” said Shelley Bradley, director of signature events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.
BBB encourages businesses to operate with integrity and build trust. It also provides them with the tools they need to build better businesses.
The organization also helps consumers make wise marketplace decisions with BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org.
In Yuma, Hessinger said he will continue to prioritize support for the Torch Awards for Ethics as he has done for the five years he’s been with BBB.
“I am thrilled to say Yuma has been represented at the BBB, showcasing the best businesses three years in a row. Our community has had one honoree and two finalists. I am looking forward to more of our community’s best businesses being nominated and working through the process, because I know Yuma has a lot to offer and a lot of great businesses who do great work and great things,” Hessinger said.