The Humane Society of Yuma will kick off a series of presentations on community cats on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Presentations in the Foothills and San Luis will follow, with HSOY Community Cat Coordinator Rafael Garcia explaining the program in place to manage community cat populations in Yuma County and what citizens can do to help.
Community cats, formerly called feral cats, is the term used to describe outside or free-roaming cats without owners. Most community cats live in colonies.
The second presentation will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at the Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
The third presentation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
Question-and-answer sessions will take place at the end of each presentation to address any questions or concerns. There is no charge to attend.