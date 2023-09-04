The Humane Society of Yuma will kick off a series of presentations on community cats on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.

Presentations in the Foothills and San Luis will follow, with HSOY Community Cat Coordinator Rafael Garcia explaining the program in place to manage community cat populations in Yuma County and what citizens can do to help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you