As we follow the ‘stay at home’ rules of the country, the farmers of Yuma County continue to plant, harvest, irrigate and farm to the best of their ability to provide continuity to the nations’ food supply. Farming is not an industry that can be walked away from without severe consequences to the resource base, associated partners and the economy of Yuma County where 1 in 4 jobs is associated with agricultural production.
When talking about farming, the primary components are soil, water and weather in producing food and fiber.
April 14, 1935, was a turning point in the nations recognition of the importance of soil and water conservation in the United States. Known as ‘Black Sunday,’ a dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness. The dust storm continued east and arrived over Washington D.C. as Hugh Hammond Bennett was testifying before Congress on the creation of the Soil Conservation Service. Bennett, born in 1881, earned a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in chemistry and geology from the University of North Carolina in 1903. At the time the USDA Bureau of Soils had just begun to make county-based soil surveys.
Bennett accepted a job and started by assisting in a soil survey of Davidson County, Tenn. The outdoor work suited Bennett and he completed a number of soil surveys. The 1905 survey of Louisa County, Va., in particular, profoundly affected Bennett. He had been directed to the county to investigate its reputation of declining crop yields. As he compared virgin, timbered sites to eroded fields, he became convinced that soil erosion was a problem not just for the individual farmer but also for rural economies. Over the next 24 years, Bennett continued doing soil surveys and writing numerous papers, eventually succeeding in arousing national attention to soil erosion coinciding with Black Sunday.
The result of his work resulted in the formation of the Soil Erosion Service in 1935 and soon after legislation in state legislatures creating Soil Conservation Districts, made up of local farmers and ranchers to advise the government agency on local natural resource concerns.
Conservation districts continue to be active today. In Arizona, districts are legal subdivisions of state government housed under the State Land Department. Five member boards of supervisors identify natural resource concerns and work to find solutions. The primary partner of the Conservation Districts is the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, evolved from the Soil Erosion Service of 1935. On-farm technical assistance, funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and other financial and technical assistance is the foundation of program delivery. Specifically, the program funds conservation planning and provides producers with the decision support and proven technology needed to achieve the benefits of a healthy and productive landscape. Soil health, irrigation water management and water conservation are the primary goals of our local conservation districts.