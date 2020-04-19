Did you read this past week about a new restaurant coming to town that’s got some Yumans excited? Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has plans to build a brand-new 3,200-square-foot restaurant about 300 feet east of the southeast corner of East 16th Street and Sunridge Drive, just east of the existing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the Gomez Plaza and across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating and a 17-car drive-thru.
The Yuma Sun reported it as part of a story about a Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission, during which PM Design, on behalf of Hardknocks Limited Partnership, requested a conditional use permit to allow the drive-thru.
If it sounds familiar, it’s because the company first sought a permit in 2016, but the restaurant was not built within a year and the permit expired. The company now wants to move forward with its plans to build a restaurant.
I’ve never personally visited a Raising Cane’s, but it seems to make the business wish list every year so I can’t wait to try it!
***
The Foothills branch of the Pioneer Title Agency is moving to a new location, just down the road. The office is moving from 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Suite D5, in the Pioneer Shopping Center, to 11665 S. Fortuna Road, Suite B.
The team includes Anne Montes, escrow officer and branch manager; Mary Sue Crye, senior escrow officer; and escrow assistants Madison S. Covey, Leah Van Stonum and Bailey Lockett. The team can still be reached at 928-345-0454.
***
Esperanza Healthcare, 2435 S. Avenue A, announced its closure effective May 1. Patients choosing to continue care with Sarah Determan PA-C or Christina Urrutia FNP can do so by visiting their new office effective May 1 at Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine West at 1965 W. 24th St., Suite A, or calling 928-344-5774 or 928-336-2750.
With written authorization, a copy of patients’ medical records will be available at P.O. Box 330, Yuma, AZ 85366, or by calling 928-782-1903 until April 30. Starting May 1, medical records can be requested by calling YRMC at 928-344-2000.
***
This apparently happened a while back, but I just became aware of it. Book Nook, a used books store located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 114, in The Yuma East shopping center, has permanently closed.
The closure has nothing to do with the coronavirus as the owner reportedly had plans to close the shop before the pandemic. Word is that she and her family moved out of state.
In 2018, the shop relocated from 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., in the Foothills Village, to the Yuma East Shopping Center, in between Bottoms Up Pub and Arizona Mini Mall.
We wish the family success in their new ventures!
***
We haven’t published the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for a while, and while things are slow in the business community, we thought we could catch up and share the list of the companies which obtained or renewed business licenses in the city. Here’s the list for November:
RETAIL: Utty Products, 3967 S. Kerley Drive, 808-253-8492; Carolynn’s Creations, 901 E. Estrella Lane, 928-210-6768; Top Solar Innovation, 476 N. Bruce Jackson Place, 928-366-0209; Bike Bandit, 180 W. 1st St., Suite 13, 619-957-3975.
FARMER’S MARKET PROPRIETOR OR VENDOR: Eat This! Italian Ice, 100-300 block of Main Street, 208-416-1300.
SERVICE PROVIDERS: AZ Premium Cleaning Services, 5201 E. Highway 95 Lt 190, 928-247-1067; JMC Nutrition & Wellness Services, 250 W. 24th St., Suite O, 928-955-0084; AK Angel Permanent Cosmetics, 2260 S. 4th Ave., Suite I, 907-617-2680; Quick & Clean Mobile Wash, 500 S. Somerton Ave., Suite A203, Somerton, 928-276-5638; The Friendly Tattoo, 2811 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, 928-315-5997; Burge Locksmith Service, 850 E. 24th St., 928-726-8643; Massage of Yuma, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 6, 818-398-8164; Asian Massage Therapy, 2754 W. 16th St., 626-342-7594; Lug Sintx Maintenance, 632 S. 4th Ave., 831-794-0149; RF Investigation Services, 5694 E. View Parkway, 850-445-2451; Little A’s Cleaning & Maid Services, 4754 W. 21st St., 928-271-9665; Gearhart Bookkeeping, 7051 E. 37th Place, 928-224-5878; Jeho’s Landscaping & Improvements, 2705 W. 14th St., 928-817-2121; Shekhinah Cleaning Services 3091 W. 31st Place, 928-276-7327; Desert Sands Home & Office Repair 12161 S. Sandra Ave., 541-977-7561.
RESTAURANTS: Go Go Ice Cream, 1442 W. 17th St., 928-817-7854; La Yaquesita, 2941 S. 4th Ave., 928-257-9016; Marron’s Cocina 3075 E. Gila Ridge Road, 928-257-2856.
SPECIALTY STORES: Paws and Tails Pet Store, 3325 S. Avenue 8, Suites 8-9-10, 928-345-2200.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Carollo Engineers Inc., 291 S. Main St., Suite B, 602-263-9500.
CONTRACTORS: R&R Desert Construction, 3838 E. County 18 1/2 St., 928-304-0530; Unitechz Communication Technology, 2301 E. Palo Verde St., 323-877-5530; KR Electric, 3654 E. Olivos Drive, San Luis, 928-304-0377.
MEDICAL/DENTAL: Yuma Regional Medical Center General Surgery, 2270 S. Ridgeview Drive, Suite 201, 928-344-2000.
ITINERANT VENDORS: Gail Arceneaux, 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-366-1037; Bruce Burton 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-247-4423; Debra Vasquez, 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-919-3660; Dinora Ruiz, 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-581-0228; Tania Bolin Fine Arts, 100-300 block of Main Street, 760-234-5064.
VENDING MACHINES: Nacho’s Vending Machine, 1728 W. 27th St., 928-247-1049.
***
And that’s it for now! Due to the pandemic, business is very slow right now, but still, if you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. Stay safe! And stay healthy!