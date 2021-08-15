Yuma County is home to many female business owners and women who work in male-dominated fields. Some of these women will be featured speakers at the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest Fourth Annual Industrious Women’s Summit on Friday.
Shanen Aranmor, founder and “chief wellness welder” at Weld Like A Girl, will address the topic “Women On Fire: The Future Of Women In Trades.”
Stacy Greene-Todd, vice-president of Eckard Commercial Construction and president of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, will talk about “Women In Construction.”
Reetika Dhawan, associate vice president of workforce development and career and technical education at Arizona Western College, will discuss “Building a 21st Century Workforce.”
The virtual event will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to empower female business owners and employees. BBB noted that “women are rising to the top in male-dominated industries, but continuing this charge calls for the support of like-minded professionals.” The summit is meant to provide valuable connections for women.
Aranmor said she is grateful to represent Yuma and Arizona in the summit as a presenter. “Each one of us who is a skilled tradesperson is automatically a role model, whether we like it or not, male/female/otherwise. This event allows me an opportunity to potentially change a young person’s life by sharing a few brief life lessons,” she said.
“With a national shortage of skilled trades people in the hundreds of thousands, anyone who is willing to train and work hard can be successful. That said, less than 6% of welders and 2% of machinists are women. We keep hearing about an influx of women in the trades, yet where are they? Let’s unravel this mystery and look at the bright future of women in professional crafts,” Aranmor added.
Greene-Todd noted that some women hesitate to consider careers in construction. “I feel like there is such a stigma around the term ‘construction.’ Yes, to construct something is to build something and there are so many opportunities within the construction industry to build a career without swinging a hammer,” she said.
“Construction, like any industry, has many positions to fill from administrative, to laborer, to supervisor, to accountant, and project management. There are so many opportunities that I feel women in general are apprehensive to pursue based on the thought that men work construction. I have been working in this industry for over 22 years and the men in construction have been my biggest supporters,” Greene-Todd added.
She explained why she chose to participate in the women’s summit. “I am learning in my everyday experiences that I have a lot to offer my community and fellow colleagues so when the opportunity arose to get to talk to the BBB and others about this industry, I decided to get out of my comfort zone and share,” Greene-Todd said.
“As for Yuma, I moved to Yuma in 2011, and Yuma really become home. I enjoy the hometown feel where you never meet a stranger, this feeling makes your sweat feel appreciated,” she added.
Dhawan pointed out that many lower-skilled jobs are disappearing and new higher-skilled jobs are being created in their place. “As businesses and workers struggle to adapt, it’s time to have a serious discussion about how to build a 21st Century workforce,” she said.
“Participation is important to educate and connect women in the trades and help our young generation to understand the value of trades. Yuma’s voice is important, to share the talent we have in Yuma at high schools and at the college level. Yuma is not a rural community. It has a lot to offer. Inexpensive and safe food, affordable energy, clean drinking water and accessible outdoor recreation,” Dhawan added.
The agenda encompasses a roster of more than 20 inspiring women speakers who are experts and leaders in their industries. Other session topics include Succeeding in Male-Dominated Industries, Digital Marketing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs and Unlocking Positive Values.
The keynote will be delivered by Gloir Gloria Feldt, a New York Times best-selling author and feminist leader who has gained national recognition as a social and political advocate of women’s rights.
Attendees will select various tracks to customize their needs and interests through Whova, an event management platform.
Tickets are on sale at iws.bbbcommunity.org for $20 for BBB Accredited Businesses and $30 for guests. A limited quantity of Industrious Leader Packs are available starting at $45 and include an event ticket and IWS memorabilia.
For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, contact tierra.terry@bbbcommunity.org.