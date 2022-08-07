Certain industries are a good fit for Yuma, when considering its assets and development goals.
Hoping to identify these industries, Arizona Public Service provided funding for a consultant to find them.
Thomas P. Miller and Associates has been working on a target industry study since February to identify the target industries and sub-sectors that best match the community.
The firm studied the current economic climate and existing industries to come up with industries that address the unmet or in-demand needs of the population.
The consultant searched for industries with growth potential and/or a base to diversify in the community. It also looked into the potential impact of the recommended industries on the economy of the region.
Brian Nottingham of Thomas P. Miller and Associates recently presented the Yuma City Council with an overview of the findings outlined in the 190-page report.
“For us, the staff, the report really helps set some groundwork and foundation of those target industries we want to really go after, but also includes a marketing plan and some action steps for us in terms of implementation,” explained Jenn Reichelt, the city’s deputy administrator.
Nottingham noted why the firm researched the potential economic impact of the recommended industries. “It doesn’t do much good if we identify these fantastic businesses that would be a great fit for the region and they’re on the downward swing. We don’t want to have you invest time, effort and money in trying to attract industries that perhaps aren’t going to be as strong five years, 10 years, 20 years from now,” he said.
In trying to find unmet needs or those in demand, the firm looked for gaps in the supply chain, such as goods that existing companies buy outside the county or products and services that Yumans travel out of town to find.
“There’s been a lot of talk about offshoring and supply chain issue logistics the last couple years, and we saw that as an opportunity,” Nottingham said.
The firm also wanted to make sure that the target industries added jobs, increased the tax base and broadened opportunities for the citizens that live here.
In addition, the report identifies regions that might be in direct competition with Yuma for some of these industries. It stacks them up side by side with some key metrics beside Yuma to try to identify where some opportunities might lie.
The study involved five or six different focus group sessions, some with economic and workforce development and education professionals, “to make sure that we had sort of a good flavor and a good understanding of the local environment,” he said.
ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
The first industry group that the firm identified was advanced manufacturing. “There’s already a strong foothold in the region” that could set Yuma apart, especially when it comes to aerospace and defense.
The specific target industry is aircraft manufacturing, such as aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment manufacturing and guided missile and space vehicle manufacturing.
In the sub-sector of technology, printed circuit assembly manufacturing (electronic assembly) and storage battery manufacturing would be good fits, according to the report.
These industries would be a good match due to the region’s potential for a spaceport, water supply, cross-border collaboration and workforce development and the light industrial zoning and available real estate.
LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION
Logistics and distribution is another good match. Again, the cross-border pool of talent could help expand this industry locally.
With a strong agricultural base, the region already has a transportation network in place, but a lot of it is contracted through outside companies.
“There is sort of an unmet need for logistics management, specifically in the region. While the transportation companies, by and large, are located nearby, the folks that are doing the planning, the administration of it, the routing, all of that information, is sometimes farmed out,” Nottingham said.
Good sub-sectors for the region include agriculture development, such as fertilizer manufacturing, and industries related to manufacturing and transportation, such as machine shops, engine equipment manufacturing, engineering services and freight transportation arrangement.
As for the machine shops, Nottingham said, “There’s huge demand for that here, believe it or not. Lots and lots of machining work is getting sent out of the region for repair work or even one-off jobs for your big manufacturers oftentimes is getting farmed out.”
Other engine equipment manufacturing. like farm tractors, are being purchased out of the region as well, he added.
SCIENCE, ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY
The science, energy and technology clusters have a good potential due to the region’s strong workforce, education and employer partnerships, the multiversity concept, cross-border talent access initiatives and a collaborative economic development team committed to expanding existing industries.
With the proposed Yuma Multiversity Campus, “we’ve got really the potential to bolster your workforce and to bring more of these high tech jobs into the region,” Nottingham said.
Device manufacturing, the recommended sub-sector, includes semiconductor and related device manufacturing. Technical services, the other recommended sub-sector, includes data processing, hosting and related services; customer computer programming services; computer systems design services; and other scientific and technical consulting services.
Nottingham pointed out a “huge opportunity, again, to shorten that supply chain, and bring some of these opportunities back.”
RECREATION AND ENTERTAINMENT
For recreation and entertainment, the factors that set Yuma apart are the “careful stewardship” of the region’s water supply, a population interested in more options, especially snowbirds and military families, and the ease of access to an extensive transportation network.
Breweries and distilleries are recommended. “It’s big business, and I think about 85, 90% of the consumer sales are going out of the region for this type of stuff,” Nottingham said.
The report also recommends promoters of the performing arts, sports and similar events with facilities.
In addition, amusement and theme parks are “unmet opportunities here for some of these leisure time entertainment activities that folks are traveling out of the region to go after,” he noted.
LIFE SCIENCES
Under life sciences, targeted industries include those centered around medical manufacturing, such as surgical and medical instrument manufacturing, and research and development, such as biotechnology and medical laboratories.
Again, these have potential in Yuma due to the cross-border collaboration; access to an international pool of talent; a supply of light manufacturing sites; a strong workforce, education and employer partnerships; interest in “diversifying up” the tech and manufacturing ladder; and a community commitment to meeting the needs of existing industries.
“Surgical and medical instrument manufacturing, again, there’s been a big push to get more of this done here in the country, and to address some of these shortages. COVID-19 certainly highlighted the need for a strong medical and surgical instrument manufacturing base in the United States, and we think there’s opportunity there for Yuma,” Nottingham said.
As for medical laboratories, he explained that folks in the healthcare system identified this as something that could be done closer to home instead of sending tests out and waiting for results.
For some of the recommended target industries, Nottingham noted that as the local workforce is developed through education, training and certification, companies can recruit from the universities located across the border.
“We spoke with several people that had had a lot of success with doing some recruitment from some of the universities right across the border, something like, I think, four or five major universities that are within a two-hour drive,” he said.
He pointed to the opportunity to retain discharging military members and families, especially in the aerospace and defense industries. In particular, they might be well suited for the higher tech jobs such as software programming.
“This could be a good opportunity if they don’t want to work in defense anymore, but they could work in software systems support, things of that nature,” Nottingham said.
The report identifies St. George, Utah, as Yuma’s biggest competitor when it comes to attracting the same target industries.
However, an advantage that Yuma has is a low cost of living. “So your dollar here in Yuma goes further than in other parts of Arizona, and certainly other parts of the country. And that’s a real selling point,” Nottingham added.