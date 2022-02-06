Agriculture industries and innovators came together on Wednesday to discuss food safety technology at the AgTechX Food Safety, the first of a three-part yearlong program focused on accelerating food safety technology.
The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, the Center for Produce Safety and the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture hosted the Yuma event for companies that are working on developing rapid diagnostics and prevention technologies.
YCEDA Executive Director Paul Brierley pointed out that there was no better place to have the conference than Yuma, which plays an integral part in supplying North America with fresh produce supply, especially between Thanksgiving and Easter.
Every so often, foodborne outbreaks occur, sometimes due to factors beyond the control of growers, such as wildlife, border crossers and extreme weather.
However, agricultural producers and food safety professionals are constantly trying to stay ahead of the game, using knowledge and tools to keep the food supply safe. The conference was part of an effort to give produce growers and processors more tools in the toolbox, Brierley noted.
As part of the event, Western Growers introduced the AgTechX Food Safety Cohort, a global group of innovators specializing in prevention technologies and rapid diagnostics who will receive exclusive resources to help them launch and scale their projects.
“We are excited to welcome a talented group of innovators and entrepreneurs to Yuma to begin a year of focus on accelerating new food safety solutions,” said Dennis Donohue, director of the Western Growers.
“We have learned that co-development between growers and processors and technology companies is how progress really happens. We have a great group to get started with and we hope to attract other players as we proceed through the year,” Donohue added.
The event featured a panel discussion focused on farm food safety issues and opportunities for preventing foodborne illness. Bonnie Fernandez-Fenaroli, executive director of the Center for Produce Safety, moderated the conversation with panelists Dr. Channah Rock, University of Arizona professor and water quality specialist; Jeremy Vanderzyl, director of technical services at Duncan Family Farms; Richard Warsaw, director of food safety and quality at GreenGate Fresh; and Sonia Salas, Western Growers assistant vice president of food safety, science and technology.
Testing plays a huge part in preventing outbreaks. Vanderzyl noted that his company performs 5,500 tests every season in an effort to detect contaminants. The goal is not only to get a passing bill of health but to analyze whether there is something in the environment that is raising the risk.
Testing is a very labor intensive, physically demanding and repetitive work. His wish is for a faster process that produces accurate results.
Asked what advice he would give companies working on solutions, Vanderzyl said: “Think outside the box. Come up with different ways of thinking, new technologies. Listen to the growers, listen to the processors, really dive in and understand the operations and see where you can make a change.”
Warsaw noted that one challenge lies in getting the industry to accept new technology, such as imaging and artificial intelligence capable of quickly analyzing and determining foreign materials. These could help address labor concerns, but also provide a quick turnaround time that enables growers and processors to make quick decisions.
His advice? “Think big and fail fast,” Warsaw said. “This is an interesting industry and often what we see with innovators, they make a set of assumptions that just don’t work with produce.”
Rock pointed out that gaining trust is an important factor in research. Technology companies and researchers should first build a relationship with the agriculture industry.
“I’m constantly working on gaining trust. I listen to understand,” she said.
It means being reliable and being there when they say they will be there. “Some fly in and fly out, and they never see them again,” she noted.
It’s a mistake to lead with a solution before understanding the problem. Tech companies should first try to understand what’s working, what’s not working and how a grower could use the potential solution, she said.
Companies also must think of the person who will be implementing the solution. “You could have the shiniest tools in the tool box, but if you can’t teach the person, it will never work,” she added.
Consequently, “ground truthing” is critical. A misstep if not testing a solution on the field. A new piece of technology might seem exciting, but then it fails on the field, she noted.
“Your boots should be dirty. Get out in the field,” Rock said.
Salas would like to see a culture that is more proactive and driven by food safety data. She pushed for a shared data platform, calling it a priority. Currently, she noted, there is no shared platform that could help the industry and startup companies find answers and information quickly.
While she understood that some data must be kept confidential, she encouraged the sharing of data whenever possible.
The next two events in the series are planned for later this year in Woodland and King City, California.