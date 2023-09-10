Recruiting healthcare providers to Yuma County is a constant endeavor, with Yuma Regional Medical Center leading the effort.
Pam Orendorff, administrative director of physician recruitment, and Tonia Ensunsa, manager of provider recruitment and relations, shared the unique ways that the hospital approaches the recruitment of advanced practice professionals, such as physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Orendorff and Ensunsa were guest speakers at the recent Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Quarterly Luncheon, which had the theme “Innovative Community Techniques for Talent Attraction.”
When the team attends conferences and recruiting trips, their No. 1 goal is to showcase Yuma.
“We try to tie in who we are and what we’re about. ‘Yumanize’ it when we go to a conference,” Ensunsa said.
In partnership with Yuma vendors, they come up with creative ways to share the local experience. For example, sharing Mama Bella Hot Sauce, which is made and sold in Yuma.
The recruiters also host Career Adventure Weekends in which they bring in residents, physicians and medical students from all over the country, and even from outside the country, for three days of community immersion.
“Yuma is not necessarily somewhere you will point on a map and say I want to go there. But let’s make it so you want to go there,” Orendorff said.
Community leaders and hospital officials join in the effort. They meet and mingle with hospital board and staff members. They take them to the Yuma sights and have them experience local activities, such as riding a jet boat on the Colorado River.
“It’s an informal way for them to get to know the community. They have one-on-one time with leaders. You don’t see that in other places. They are hanging out for the weekend with the CMO, the CEO, and that’s huge,” Ensunsa said.
YRMC has hosted more than 80 participants, with a success rate of 20% returning to practice in Yuma, becoming part of the residency program or coming here to do their rotations while they’re in school.
And word spreads. When a provider talked about coming from Puerto Rico, the team did a little research and learned that Puerto Rico providers have the qualifications to practice in Yuma.
So they packed their bags and went to Puerto Rico. They knocked on doors of residency programs, handed out Yuma goodies and let them know about the opportunities in Southwest Arizona.
Through those efforts and conversations, the team has brought in providers who are still practicing in Yuma. And their relationships have brought even more physicians to Yuma.
“Some had never heard of Yuma, Arizona, but we changed that,” Orendorff noted.
YRMC also has a partnership with Mayo Clinic, which has “thousands and thousands” of residents and fellows, Ensunsa said.
Recruitment efforts even target younger ones. In the Seeds of Success program, YRMC participates and partners with other local events and programs to make students aware of the healthcare career opportunities in Yuma.
For example, YRMC has participated in Yuma Southwest Contractors Association Career and Trades Experience.
In another project, students were given a “diagnosis” when they checked in, such as a broken leg. They had their vitals taken and went to imaging if they had a broken leg. In the end they got a prescription of candy.
This way they got to see what physicians and nurses do and “instill that love for healthcare for those students,” Ensunsa said.
But it’s not just about recruiting. “We need to retain,” Orendorff noted.
Once a provider is on board, the team wants them to love their life in Yuma. They host events for them, social and mixers, with community participation.
“We really try to make it special, an experience,” Ensunsa said. “It’s more than coming up and showing up to an event. It’s about connecting, making it fun. It’s about being with our leaders, being with YRMC team staff, and really getting them outside of their practice walls.”
YRMC has had live versions of Chopped and Hollywood Game Night. Other events include the Service Awards Banquet to recognize physicians for their years of service and commitment to the community.
Over the years, YRMC has recruited many providers, impacting thousands of lives in Yuma.
“It’s not only about provider recruitment, but about bringing the services that this community needs, you, me, our families, our friends, our kids. This is what we deserve, right?” Ensunsa noted. “And that is why we do what we do. We are passionate about it. We are committed.”
A number of new providers are coming in all the time, with a particular effort to bring in all kinds of specialties, such as cardiology, pediatrics, psychiatry, etc.
And the recruiting is never done.
“It’s through all of these ways that we impact, along with each and everyone of you, to ensure that we have the providers that this community deserves,” Orendorff said.
“And so we thank you for your interaction. You, in your ways, have individually touched and made a difference in this community when it comes to recruitment.”