One of the goals of Arizona Public Service is keeping up with growth and demand for electricity.
Yuma County is among the utility’s fastest growing regions in Arizona, second only to Phoenix and the East Valley, which tied this past year.
“Not only are you a critical growth center, but that means you’re a critical part of our investment plan going forward,” said Ted Geisler, president of APS, during a Dec. 5 visit with government and community leaders in Yuma.
One of the largest transmission investments APS has made over the past 10 years was adding a new 500 kV line connecting Phoenix to Yuma.
“That was all for the purpose of supporting the growth that we forecast, and thank goodness we did,” Geisler noted.
The transmission line that runs from the Hassayampa substation in Phoenix to the North Gila substation in Yuma was the result of long-term planning.
“Interestingly, the summer that we put it in service, if you had rolled the clock back to when we started planning that line, it was 13 years prior. Thirteen years prior we identified the need, forecasting Yuma and the general southwest region’s growth,” he explained.
Planning is critical to keeping up with demand for electricity. “(Customers) want to just walk into a room, flip the switch, know the lights come on and be confident with that,” he said.
“I am confident over the next three years, which our planning is nearly done with, that we are good, based on our current growth forecast. We’re now working beyond the next three years,” he added.
Something that requires plenty of planning are monsoon storms. “We count on the fact that every summer you’re going to have some level of monsoon storm, you’re going to have some level of infrastructure damage. We plan for that. We stage crews, we stage materials,” Geisler said.
APS loses about 300 poles in a normal monsoon season. However, this past summer was not normal. The utility lost 811 poles, with about 100 poles in this region, “which was substantial, at least double, close to triple what we normally see.”
Forty of those poles went down in San Luis, knocking out power for the state prison, detention facility, medical mall and other industrial uses for a couple of days.
The company covers both urban and rural, including municipalities and the agriculture that surround them. Across the state, it serves about 1.3 million consumer accounts, 89% of those residential and 11% of them commercial or industrial.
“But, interestingly, that 11% that’s commercial or industrial still accounts for about half the energy that we sell,” Geisler said. “So whether it be pumps to support water distribution for agriculture, whether it be factories, data centers, that commercial or industrial is typically large energy consumers, yet it’s only 11% of the accounts.”
Geisler pointed out the impact of APS on the economy. “The economic impact is a big one. It’s estimated about $3.4 billion a year through goods and services. About half of that is spent locally, and about $500 million is specific to minority or women-owned businesses that are local.”
The project he is most proud of is the solar plant in the Yuma Foothills. “I remember when we had the dream to design a solar plant in that Foothills area, everyone said it can’t be done because most of that land was controlled by state land …
“One of the things we’re most proud of is that as a part of that agreement, the state land was specifically contracted to ensure that the annual revenues that we pay state land for the lease, all the revenue goes back to Yuma schools, and it’s a significant revenue contributor to Yuma County schools.”
The Foothills project, he added, is one example of how new technology can return economic benefits. This is significant due to the utility’s clean energy commitment, which aims for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
The target for 2030 is 65% clean energy using 45% renewables and retiring coal-fired power generation by 2031.
However, part of the APS clean energy commitment is “to do this responsibly,” which requires a long-term approach in order to keep customer costs as affordable as possible.
Geisler noted that APS is making more of an effort to connect with customers. “Candidly, it wasn’t that long ago that people didn’t want to know a lot about the complexity of our business … But we’ve noticed over the past five to 10 years that’s changed as new technology is emerging, as customers are plugging in different devices to the grid, whether it be an electric vehicle or solar panels, storage,” he said.
“As we think about the horizon and gradual decarbonization, we know that our community members want to be more involved. They want to be more educated and they want to be more informed about how we think about the energy future, and so that’s why we initiated these APS one-on-one sessions.”
He also acknowledged that APS has a serious responsibility. “We know that you can’t live in a place like Arizona, particularly central and southern Arizona, safely and in a healthy manner without reliable electricity. You think about one of the triggers in our state’s history that really allowed growth to explode: it was air conditioning, and air conditioning came about in the ‘40s and ‘50s only as a result of the arrival of electricity. And so we take that job seriously.
“We know that as stewards of Arizona, we are responsible for ensuring that people can live here in a healthy and safe manner, but we’re also responsible for partnering with you to help support the growth and prosperity of our state. That includes keeping electric costs affordable. It also includes partnering with you to keep up with growth,” he added.