Rain, rain go away, take the clouds and put the sun on display!! This is my 51st year in Yuma and the weather has rarely been so unkind to our area, adding stress to the agricultural industry. Perusing Facebook, writers are concentrating on the coronavirus, shelter in place and the good and bad deeds observed.
I want to rave about the growers, packers, shippers, truckers and distribution centers that are continuing to provide fresh, healthful and safe vegetables for the country to eat.
Most important in this chain of activities are the field workers. All of the vegetables and herbs would rot in the fields were it not for the dedicated farmworkers, who day in and day out work the fields to harvest the crops.
Our skilled crews make the decisions of which plant will be harvested, determine if it meets food safety criteria, make sure the size, shape and color are what the packer wants and then cut it, often placing it on a harvest aid, making sure no mud nor contaminant is on the product. These employees also regularly get additional training on proper safety procedures to follow in and out of the fields.
I would not have looked forward to going to work in the rain, cold and mud that harvesters have had to deal with for what seems months. Day after day the field trucks come from the fields to the coolers with high quality fresh vegetables, headed for markets across the country, harvested by our hard working and loyal workers.
People who live in farming areas are well aware of the ignorance of much of the citizenry who have no idea what it takes to put wholesome food in the supermarkets for them to buy.
Growers are already working on the plans for the vegetable crops to be planted starting in July. The rain will shorten the growing season for many rotation crops grown from January to July. Cotton, Sudan grass for hay, alfalfa, and wheat may be off schedule which results in produce fields perhaps not being ready for the early planting. Melon planting is on going for harvest in June and July. Many melons are transplanted, so until the fields dry out enough to support the transplanters and other equipment that schedule of projected harvest may be disrupted as well.
Farming in Yuma is like a huge jigsaw puzzle where all the pieces need to fit together seamlessly to have a great year. Other crops that may be suffering are all the vegetable seed crops that are almost ready to be pollinated. Yuma has an average yearly rainfall of 3 to 4 inches, but so far 2020 has been anything but average.
One of the greatest things about Yuma farmers is their eternal optimism and ability to adjust to the unexpected. Remember, the ultimate decision maker is Mother Nature and we all dance to her tune. Thank you to our Yuma agricultural Industry and to the amazing farmworkers!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.