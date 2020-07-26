Yuma’s newest taco shop is now open. Las Palmitas, 1150 W. 24th St., offers “authentic freshly made Mexican food with the convenience of a drive-thru.” It’s located on the northeast corner of 24th Street and Avenue A, catty-corner to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Las Palmitas also has two locations in El Centro, California. The menu includes all sorts of tacos, including fish and carne asada, but it has more than tacos; it also serves burritos, tortas, salads, shrimp cocktails and breakfast, lunch and dinner plates.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Palmitas is only serving through the drive-thru and carryout at this time. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To reach Las Palmitas, call 928-248-4077.
When Chris and Nora Morris were remodeling the space for their Gracias Madre Clothing Exchange earlier this year, they saw people of all ages skateboarding up and down the downtown streets.
However, the closing of BorderTown Skate two years ago after 20 years in Yuma left a void, something they noticed when their 14-year-old son became very involved with the local skate community last year.
That’s when the Morrises got the idea to open a skate shop. “We decided to give it a shot,” Chris said.
Now, a few months after opening the clothing exchange, they have opened Gracias Madre Skate Shop in the same building located at 30 W. 3rd St., behind The Kress and by the beauty school.
“The skate community has been very supportive. We want to be the local skate shop for Yuma, catering to the local skate community,” Chris explained.
The skate shop is fully stocked with skateboard products, and they guarantee the best price.
The shop will also host events, such as competitions where skateboarders can show off their tricks and win prizes. They also want to hold classes for parents and their kids. The shop will rent equipment, including helmets and pads, and for a small fee, parents and/or other adults can accompany their kids to weekend classes at the skatepark. An instructor will offer basic and intermediate classes in small groups.
“It’s a great way to get these kids off the videogames and outside, so they can be active,” Chris said.
Gracias Madre Skate Shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 pm. and closed Wednesdays and Sundays. For more information, call 928-919-7414.
Birrieria El Gordo has found a permanent location. The food truck, which serves a variety of birria dishes, a Mexican spiced stew, is now located at 3007 S. Avenue B, next to Sonic.
Owners Liz and Gerry Orozco had been planning to open a physical location earlier this year, but then along came the coronavirus pandemic, and they were forced to put their plans on hold. However, until they could open a physical location, they prepared their birria dishes at home and offered them via pickup or delivery. Now they’ve settled into a food truck, and customers can now order in person.
Gerry earlier told me that “it has been our life dream to feed people our birria, and we pour our heart and soul into it!”
El Gordo serves its signature birria in various ways, including in a bowl and in tacos and quesadillas and with nachos or ramen, as well as other ways. Rice and beans optional.
Birrieria El Gordo is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and in the near future the Orozcos will open a second shift from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, call or text 928-318-1677.
A reader asked what happened to Gonzo’s Market that used to be at 2115 Winterhaven Drive, in the neighboring community of Winterhaven, California.
A company spokesperson told me that the store was closed and sold. The company used to have several stores in Yuma as well, but they have all been closed and/or sold. The company still has stores in Tacna and Roll.
Business at the Winterhaven store had been declining even before COVID-19, but the pandemic sealed its fate. The spokesperson, who asked me not to use their name, said that the new owner hopes to convert the space into a marijuana dispensary, but has run into legal issues that they are trying to work out.
And in case you missed it: The Yuma Sun reported this past week that the Visit Yuma Visitors Information Center, which has operated in the Colorado River State Historic Park since 2009, will be moving to a new location later this year.
Visit Yuma, the local visitors bureau, recently announced that it is consolidating all of its operations, including the VIC and administrative offices, to a new location by the end of September. The administrative offices have been located at the Yuma Heritage Center, 180 W. 1st St., since the summer of 2013. Both leases were up in June, at the same time that a “beautifully remodeled historic building” located at 264 S. Main St. in downtown Yuma became available.
“We jumped at the chance,” Executive Director Linda Morgan explained. “Christine McConnaughay of Realty Executives, and owner of the building, understood our desire to be in this highly visible location that would be easy for visitors to find and in a building that exudes the warm and inviting vibe of Yuma.”
Old-timers might remember it as the location of Leeds Shoes, and the store name is still stamped onto the sidewalk at the entrance.
You’ll notice the remodel plans were submitted to the city in the update below.
And here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Crane Salida Del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for an administrative office expansion; Madison Communications/Hughes Net, 575 S. Madison Ave, for a new tower foundation; and Magic Mist Car Wash, 185 W. 24th St., for a new car wash and expansion.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Calle Ocho, 764 S. 21st Ave., Suite Q, for a new laundry and recreation building; Yuma Carpet and Tile, 575 E. 18th St. New Rooftop Solar PV; and Yuma Visitors Bureau, 264 S. Main St., for interior remodeling.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I get a lot of messages asking questions, which I welcome, but I can’t personally answer questions. If I find the answer, I will answer it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!