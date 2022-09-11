Leader and mentor: Chamber honors Dr. Kristina Diaz with Athena Award

Dr. Kristina Diaz is the recipient of the Athena International Award, selected by past winners and presented by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.

 COURTESY OF YUMA CHAMBER

The business community honored Dr. Kristina Diaz for her leadership and mentorship of women in the community on Thursday.

This year’s Athena International Award went to Diaz, chief academic officer and program director of the Yuma Regional Medical Center Family and Community Medicine Residency Program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you