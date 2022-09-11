Leader and mentor: Chamber honors Dr. Kristina Diaz with Athena Award

The business community honored Dr. Kristina Diaz for her leadership and mentorship of women in the community on Thursday.
This year’s Athena International Award went to Diaz, chief academic officer and program director of the Yuma Regional Medical Center Family and Community Medicine Residency Program.
The award, bestowed annually by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, recognizes women who have achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
The honoree is selected by past recipients of the award.
The chamber presented Diaz with the honor during the monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” event on Thursday. National Bank of Arizona sponsored the award and event. Bank managers Gabriel Cortazar and Anne Powell presented the award.
Cortazar noted that the Athena Award recognizes strong leaders and mentors who lead the way for future growth in addition to empowering women and being leaders in their industry.
“The award also celebrates women that demonstrate creativity and initiative in their profession and provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in the community,” he said.
Powell noted that Diaz received two nominations, one full of recommendations. “She was described as someone who inspires women through her success, drive and authenticity. She chooses to be an active listener and advocate for all women,” she said.
Powell read some of the comments made by those who know her: “Having a conversation with the candidate is not only enjoyable, but it is inspirational. She asks questions and she builds self-confidence in others through her feedback and comments. Most of all, she cares. Simply put, the candidate is genuine and kind.”
Last year’s winner, Lori Stofft explained in a video message that the Athena Award is given to women who support their community, help people in their professions, volunteer time and actively mentor.
“Dr. Diaz is exactly what makes Yuma special. Dr. Diaz was born and raised in this community, graduated from Yuma High School, did her first four years of university in the great state of Arizona and then came back after earning her medical degree to serve this community.
“She invested in women’s health programs. She fought tirelessly to build the residency program ... and that residency program has retained physicians here in Yuma at a pretty amazing rate. I also learned that Dr. Diaz is a competitive collegiate athlete, that she gives tirelessly to her church community, and she mentors women, both young women and women who are mid-career, women who are looking to be physicians.”
Stofft also noted that Diaz was a reassuring presence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I saw Dr. Diaz’s face on Facebook Live multiple times, expertly and calmly handling difficult questions as the science was evolving. She was working so hard for our community, and just as a member of the community, Dr. Diaz, I want to thank you for your amazing efforts in all the ways, small and large, that you’ve been taking care of your neighbors, you have been taking care of your profession and you have been making Yuma a safer, healthier place to live and raise a family.”
Kimberly Kahl, executive director of the chamber, shared a comment from Dr. Natalia Galarza Carrazco, a faculty member of the residency program: “I have seen the struggles female physicians can go through. Dr. Diaz has helped guide me through some of these challenges and has helped me understand the importance of work-life balance …
“She’s the kind of boss that has your back when it counts. I can say with confidence that my success and future success is in part because of her mentorship. As her first hire from within the residency program, I have been lucky to see her mature as a leader.”
She also pointed out Diaz’s church volunteerism as an advisor to young women. “She welcomes the responsibility of sharing lessons and leading gospel discussions on Sundays. However, she really magnifies her calling by listening to and guiding and serving these 12- to 17-year-olds any day of the week. From summer camps to weeknight activities, she makes time to be a source of friendship and unconditional love to these youth during their crucial formative years.”
Kahl noted that she could “go on and on” as those who nominated Diaz filled more than five pages with details of her dedication to profession and community.
“This is just so special, and so many people said kind words. It’s so sweet, so very kind,” an emotional Diaz told the Yuma Sun after the event.BREAKOUT BOX
This year’s nominees included the following: