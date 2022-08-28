James Williams, respectfully known in the community as “Mr. James,” has been cutting hair for 63 years, 57 in Yuma. He’s also been a prominent figure in the local black community.
Williams opened the 15th Avenue Barbershop in 1966 across the street from where it is now. Two years later, he moved to the current location at 312 S. 15th Ave., near the West 3rd Street intersection.
Now, at the age of 86, Williams has turned over the barber’s chair to Craig Austin. However, this doesn’t mean Williams is completely putting down the hair trimmer. He still attends to the occasional VIP customer, and he comes in almost every day just to chat with visitors.
But, for the most part, 37-year-old Austin is now keeping Williams’ legacy alive. Austin, who has been cutting hair for 12 years, lost his job during the pandemic. When he asked about joining his shop, Williams said, “I’ve been waiting for you.”
Austin started cutting hair while incarcerated. “I always liked cutting hair, but I didn’t realize how deep it was,” he said.
When he got out of prison, he went to barber school. “I believe with barbering, you’re changing lives one cut at a time from behind the chair,” Austin said, adding that men get their hair cut for life’s most important occasions – weddings, funerals, going back to school and new jobs.
“I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to work here and keep the shop going,” said Austin, who is engaged and a father of six kids ranging in age from 5 to 20.
Williams has been cutting Austin’s hair since boyhood, starting when he was about 8 years old. “He was my barber, and now I’m his barber,” Austin noted.
Williams has been an inspiration for him and many other people. “They come by to check on him. He has seen generations upon generations go through that barbershop,” he added.
Williams even made a deal with young kids. If they got all As, they got a free haircut. They had to provide proof, though.
“He’s been a pillar of the black community for a long time,” Austin said.
And he still is. “The phone rings all day to see if he needs anything. Churches bring him food.”
It’s no surprise. His barbershop has always been more than a place to get a haircut. It’s been a place for people to come together to watch football and basketball on TV and just relax. Everyone is accepted, people from all walks of life, professions and ages.
Although the barbershop’s walls are full of photos of African-American members of the military, customers from all racial and ethnic backgrounds feel comfortable. In particular, many Marines go there to get their regular trims and let their guard down.
Williams didn’t set out to be a barber. He was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Greenville, Mississippi, and raised in Phoenix. He met his late wife Loreatha, while she attended nursing school, in 1952. They were married in 1956 and had two boys and a girl. She died in 1994.
He was working as a printer, but he wanted another trade. Friends in the business suggested he give barbering a try. He did and he liked it. He went to school to learn the trade from 1959 to 1960.
When Williams learned there wasn’t a barbershop in Yuma, where Loreatha was born and raised, they packed up and moved to the community she loved.
“Back when he started the barbershop, there was a lot of racial tension. His was the only black business that wasn’t run out and he was able to stay in that area,” Austin said.
“Breaking the race barriers, Mr. James and 15th Avenue Barbershop have been able to bring every race together through cutting hair,” he noted.
For 15 years, Williams didn’t raise his prices, charging $10 a haircut. “When he set his prices, he wanted to make sure his customers could afford a haircut,” Austin said.
Modern styles are more complicated and time-consuming, so prices have been adjusted accordingly.
Today’s styles might be more extravagant, but Austin is up to the challenge. He looks forward to keeping the doors of 15th Avenue Barbershop open for many more years, welcoming new and returning customers.
“Mr. James was the main person who gave me the chance to build my business back after the pandemic. He made my business that much busier. He always treats you like family and it actually feels like family. The history beats off the walls and the footprints on the floors pave a way to a brighter future for all those who come in,” Austin said.
The 15th Avenue Barbershop is open for appointments Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and for walk-ins on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment with Austin, call or text 928-287-2203. Or find him on Instagram @CraigAustin85.