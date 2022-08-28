James Williams, respectfully known in the community as “Mr. James,” has been cutting hair for 63 years, 57 in Yuma. He’s also been a prominent figure in the local black community.

Williams opened the 15th Avenue Barbershop in 1966 across the street from where it is now. Two years later, he moved to the current location at 312 S. 15th Ave., near the West 3rd Street intersection.

