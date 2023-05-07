Lifetime achievement: Yuma engineer posthumously receives recognition award

The late Vonne Nicklaus, who passed away in 2013, was posthumously awarded the 2022 American Society of Professional Engineers Lifetime Achievement Award in February.
In his honor, his wife, Karen Nicklaus, received the award at the American Council of Engineering Companies in Phoenix. As the first recipient of this prestigious award, ACEC selected Nicklaus because he consistently demonstrated innovation, impact and originality in engineering throughout his career.
The award also stands as an acknowledgment of his exemplary professional leadership and excellence throughout his life.
Vonne founded Nicklaus Engineering in 1977 after serving as a U.S. Navy Resident Officer in Charge of Construction at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Over decades he diligently helped shape local communities by tirelessly serving on numerous key advisory boards and service organizations, notably Northern Arizona University/Arizona Western College, Cibola High School, City of Yuma, Yuma Rotary, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Caballeros de Yuma, Salvation Army, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. and the National Society of Professional Engineers.
In 1996 and 1997, Nicklaus hired two female engineers, Marisol A. Kelland and Stacy Gutierrez. His unwavering support and confidence in both were instrumental in their development. Under his tutelage, Kelland became the first female in Yuma to become a registered civil engineer, and Gutierrez became Yuma’s first registered environmental engineer.
The two purchased the company in 2010 when Nicklaus retired. Kelland now owns Gutierrez Canales Engineering, a successful construction and engineering company in Yuma.
Gutierrez continues to own and operate Nicklaus Engineering, which still thrives under her direction. Vonne Nicklaus’ legacy remains steadfast with the company serving as Yuma’s largest and most diverse architecture engineering firm, completing projects locally, throughout the country and abroad.
Vonne Nicklaus’ positive influence and community-focused guidance helped shape aspiring young engineers into entrepreneurs and leaders of the Yuma community. Notable examples, to name a few, include Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who owns Core Engineering; Kevin Dahl and Christopher Robins, owners of Dahl Robins and Associates; Courtney Arviso, owner of Geotechnical and Testing Services; Najeh Edais, owner of Edais Engineering; Nicolle Wilkinson, architect and project manager of CBRE; Victor Guzman, owner of Innov-R Design; Gladys Brown, director of Yuma International Airport; Yuma County Deputy Administrator Josh Scott; and Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton.
Although Nicklaus’ engineering impact on the community is impressive and inspiring, it is not what most remember when they think of him. Instead, most will fondly recall his unwavering commitment to the community. Whether cooking turkeys or ringing bells for the Salvation Army, volunteering at the Yuma Rotary Sausage Fry or mentoring high school students, Vonne Nicklaus was rooted in kindness and charity, always giving back to the Yuma community.