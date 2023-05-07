Lifetime achievement: Yuma engineer posthumously receives recognition award

Karen Nicklaus (center), wife of the late Vonne Nicklaus (pictured in the background), receives the 2022 American Society of Professional Engineers Lifetime Achievement Award surrounded by some of the Yuma engineers he mentored, (from left) Kevin Dahl of Dahl Robins and Associates, Marisol A. Kelland, owner of Gutierrez Canales Engineering; Stacy Gutierrez, who now owns Nicklaus Engineering; and Doug Nicholls, mayor of Yuma and owner of Core Engineering.

 COURTESY OF NICKLAUS ENGINEERING

The late Vonne Nicklaus, who passed away in 2013, was posthumously awarded the 2022 American Society of Professional Engineers Lifetime Achievement Award in February.

In his honor, his wife, Karen Nicklaus, received the award at the American Council of Engineering Companies in Phoenix. As the first recipient of this prestigious award, ACEC selected Nicklaus because he consistently demonstrated innovation, impact and originality in engineering throughout his career.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you