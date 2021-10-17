Yuma County is growing by leaps and bounds, but it’s still considered a rural region. Some might say that “rural” has a negative connotation, but don’t be too quick to rebrand into an urban setting, says urban economist Marco Martinez O’Daly.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, “rural” can be an advantage, he noted. The pandemic forced many people to work from home, and with the ability to work from anywhere, some fled the big urban areas in search of smaller towns and mid-size cities.
These small communities will be the future, and they can take advantage of the coming opportunities by focusing on digital technologies, Martinez O’Daly said.
Also a smart city advisor and author, Martinez O’Daly led the final episode of the third edition of the Binational Trade Webinar Series, which focused on infrastructure. The series was a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
The purpose of the series was to promote the assets of the 4FrontED binational megaregion of Arizona, Sonora, Baja California and California, for business attraction and expansion.
Martinez O’Daly noted that the cost of living in areas like Yuma County is significantly more attractive than big cities. The problem is that big cities still offer some very important things that small- and medium-size cities don’t, such as “entertainment, diversity and community, things that we can really quickly fix.”
He pointed out that Yuma is already on the right path, with a downtown that offers an ‘extraordinary experience,” with lively food and entertainment scenes and walkability.
It might be hot during the day, but at night, the area has the best weather, he added.
These are all things that can compete with the bigger cities, but the Yuma region also has plenty of opportunities when it comes to technology and infrastructure. For example, with the trend toward highly automated and eventually self-driving cars, people are willing to travel longer distances, especially if they can work and sleep as they travel.
People are willing to travel two to three hours to the office once or twice a week. Suddenly, San Diego, Tijuana and Los Angeles are within driving distance. And Yuma is a very attractive location for housing, especially with the current markets in California and Mexico. But this shift will create a big infrastructure demand, especially certain car-oriented infrastructure.
Satellite technology will increase internet speeds, especially in remote areas, further speeding up the transition away from big cities to smaller communities and suburbs.
Digitalization of other infrastructure, such as power, gas and water, will allow the ability to connect with bigger infrastructure and the use of sensors to solve problems and evaluate demand in real time. Previously complex problems, such as finding a leak, can be solved locally and in an incredibly efficient way, Martinez O’Daly said.
“Much of the waste is due to the fact that we don’t know how much we’re consuming until the end of the month,” Martinez O’Daly said. “This will help us make decisions and investments in a much more precise and smart method.”
Many people are already doing something similar on a smaller scale, with the use of smart watches, which evaluate the body, such as the pulse, blood pressure and calories. The result is that users modify their behavior based on the daily reminders.
Similarly, homeowners and businesses, with digital sensors, can evaluate and control consumption from remote locations, so they can reduce their carbon footprint and save money. It’s already done to some extent. People can turn the lights on and off at home while on vacation. This technology is now available at no significant cost. Eventually it will become standard in all households, Martinez O’Daly noted.
Agriculture will also become increasingly dependent on technology. It will impact the way municipalities operate. For example, with digital technology, sensors can determine which trash cans are ready to be emptied, therefore, cities can personalize the trash collection routes on a daily basis, increasing efficiency.
Nowadays, municipalities and utility companies need to guess or evaluate infrastructure capacity, normally a slow process, before they can approve big projects. With new technologies, they can make projections and decisions quickly based on real time data.
Technology will also change the way hospitals function. Martinez O’Daly noted that the healthcare industry might face a new virus in the future. Among the infrastructure needs will be more beds, requiring creative alternatives. He pointed to the John Hopkins model which allows patients to be sent home to recover in their own beds while being monitored by technology.
Martinez O’Daly touched on 3D printing technology, which makes it possible to print all kinds of products at home or in local shops. This will challenge today’s traditional logistical infrastructure, such as the need for big warehouses.
Martinez O’Daly predicts that smaller communities like Yuma and San Luis will become destinations for residents of cities that have become too expensive or don’t have adequate water or resources. This opens opportunities for industrial zones based around technology and the internet.
“A city can create its own special economic zone with the right infrastructure and software,” Martinez O’Daly said.
The question is, what are the internet plans of Yuma, San Luis and other megaregion partners? Often, he added, municipalities depend on private investment, but many of the technologies required now, “starting with fiber optics and the best type of wiring and best type of connections, require a very, very ambitious plan.”
Consequently, some cities and regions are partnering with the private sector to bring in the latest in internet technology. The more digital technologies they have, the better they will compete, he noted.
However, Martinez O’Daly pointed out, the infrastructure that sets some cities apart from others are its public spaces. Beyond moving water and wastewater, people look for actual places they can enjoy, a hybrid of function, architecture and beauty.
Moderator Buna George, director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, put it this way: “Even though we focused on industry and logistics, at the end of the day, it’s powered by people. And you have to have the perfect formula of living, working and playing right exactly where you want to live.”
Find Martinez O’Daly’s full presentation on the 4FrontEd channel on YouTube.