The first quarter of 2020 is going to be burned into everyone’s memory because of the COVID-19 virus. As we now are experiencing lockdown in our homes, for many there is time to evaluate how our residences actually fit our current lives. As we reconnect with family and talk to one another, some will realize that their existing home no longer meets their needs. If in town, the residential lot, condo or apartment may start us looking for a new home.
The lure of buying acreage, where there is room for everything the family enjoys — 4H and FFA animals, perhaps horse property or maybe starting a home business become considerations. How large a property is practical for you to utilize and maintain? The differences between 1 to 10 acres in terms of irrigation, fencing, weed control, dust control, maintenance, access and neighbors with different ideas are huge. In Yuma County, the most important element aside from the soil type and characteristics is water. To do anything with acreage, water is essential. Some properties are located within established irrigation districts and maybe eligible for irrigation water. Do not assume that because the land is located in an irrigation district that you have water rights. Check with the irrigation district and if your land is irrigable, when scheduled water deliveries are as well as your responsibilities in properly managing and using the water and delivery system.
Many developers have subdivided acreage in rural ranchettes which may have homeowners associations or CC&R’s (covenants, conditions and restrictions) which may not fit your lifestyle. Normally, when over 50 percent of a development is sold, developers turn the associations over to the landowners. If real rules are not in place to treat all parcels equally and prevent a small group takeover, life gets ugly. If water is delivered through a shared or community ditch, how will the system be operated and maintained, particularly if not all owners irrigate and do not want to pay for the system. If you have to depend on a well for irrigation, be sure to check the quality and quantity of the water being pumped as well as the depth and condition of the well and the pump. Much of the ground water contains much more dissolved salts than the Colorado River water delivered by irrigation districts. In addition, the ground water can contain iron and other metals that may require extreme filtration systems to make it usable for non-drinking uses. Many in rural areas buy drinking water from one of the many suppliers.
Acreage is a lot of work and requires specialized equipment, particularly if you are going to do agricultural production or have a hobby farm. There is a lot of labor involved and often specialized knowledge needed to be successful. Many of these properties are on unpaved county roads with little or no maintenance. Dust, ruts, standing water and mud after rains are not uncommon.
If you purchase a rural home or property near active farmland, you can look forward to equipment operations day and night, aerial applications by plane or helicopter, odors from manures and agricultural chemicals; often more flies and other insects and rodents than you are accustomed to. Traffic from tractors, buses, harvest aids, tractor trailers, water trucks, irrigators, farm operators and works will also be part of your life. Food safety practices by growers may also affect your plans. In many cases, some of the larger parcels, 10 acres or more usually, can be rented to local growers. If this is your plan, make sure you make the arrangements before you buy the ground. Often the soil, irrigation system, crop production or access make the land more work than profit for a grower.
County living is a wonderful lifestyle but thought must be given to school activities, travel times for shopping, doctor appointments, entertainment and how much you like to drive.
As with any real estate transaction, let the buyer beware and do your homework before you sign that contract.
