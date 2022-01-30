Job seekers and companies with employment opportunities have a new tool at their disposal.
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. recently announced the new Binational Workforce Labor Pool, a newly launched website that facilitates job searches and, in some cases, directly applying for jobs in Yuma County.
The bilingual online tool makes it possible for job seekers on both sides of the border to search online for open positions and apply for jobs in the binational region.
In addition, the website allows companies to contact professionals in Mexico with dual citizenship or current permits and authorization to work in the United States, who want to work in Yuma County.
“The binational workforce initiative is a major step forward in benefiting both employers and job seekers within the region,” said Patrick Goetz, operations director of Arizona@Work Yuma County.
Several organizations joined forces to form the job pool, including Arizona@Work Yuma County, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Western College and universities in Baja California and Sonora, including Tecnológico Nacional de México, Universidad Tecnológica de San Luis Río Colorado, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, and Instituto Tecnológico, as well as OPRODE, the economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
How did the website come about? “Job seekers approached OPRODE in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora,” explained Karime Hayer, business development coordinator with GYEDC. “OPRODE reached out to us and offered to use their site to help job seekers and employers with their job search and openings. We included our workforce partners in the greater Yuma area and partners in Mexicali, Baja California.”
The all-in-one site includes major workforce agencies and educational institutions. “It makes it easy to connect job seekers with employers on both sides of the border,” Hayer noted.
Job seekers can search by categories, select opportunities to find more information and even submit applications on the same site.
The binational job pool website can be found at: oprode.gob.mx/servicios/bolsa-de-trabajo-binacional.
For information on the binational region, go to www.greateryuma.org/binational.
For more information on the program, contact Mariana Martinez, employer engagement and rapid response coordinator, at 928-550-6064, ext. 8111, or email at mmartinez@ypic.com.