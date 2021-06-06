A grant program has made the dream of homeownership a reality for several Yuma families. The Housing Authority City of Yuma has offered the WISH Down Payment Grant, provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, to first-time aspiring homebuyers in Yuma County for over a decade.
In 2017, HACY partnered with AEA Federal Credit Union to continue helping the community. In three short years, the partnership has awarded $850,000 in grants and more than $6.5 million in affordable home loans. The grant that can range from $1,000 to $22,000 can make a dream a reality for many families.
Adriana Barragan is a Family Self-Sufficiency Program graduate and WISH grant recipient. She was able to take advantage of the $22,000 WISH grant to use as a down payment on her home.
Stephanie Duran, also an FSS graduate and $22,000 WISH grant recipient, was also able to save more than $11,000 in escrow savings to use towards her new home and growing family.
In 2019, Brenda Buenrostro closed on the purchase of a new construction home thanks to the FSS Program that allowed her to save $12,000 and qualify for a WISH grant of $15,000.
“Becoming a homeowner has not only provided a loving home to call our own, but also given my children the understanding of the lifestyle that hard work can provide. We are a very happy family and thanks once again to the Housing Authority City of Yuma for the amazing programs they have to offer,” Buenrostro told the Yuma Sun.
The single mom of four boys was an unemployed high school dropout when she enrolled in the FSS Program. She had been participating in HACY’s Section 8 program, which provides a rental subsidy to landlords.
With the guidance of a case manager, Buenrostro learned of the community resources that could help her become successful. She obtained her high school equivalency diploma, became a certified childcare provider and attained a Microsoft Office specialist certificate and is on her way to earning an associate’s degree in business at Arizona Western College.
Buenrostro became employed as a youth specialist at Arizona@Work and now works full time at HACY as a community service specialist.
“My effort to have stability and be a positive role model for my children has provided me with opportunities I never imagined,” Buenrostro said in a thank-you letter to HACY.
“Assisting these families truly is rewarding. We love seeing the looks on their faces on closing day. You can really tell that these grants really are appreciated by the families and better the lives of the recipients,” noted Maritza Campos, AEA’s mortgage processing specialist.
Brandy Trasvina, HACY’s community service manager, said, “The families we help are families that have longed for the opportunity to purchase a home, but have not had the financial resources to make the big leap. The WISH Grant has opened the doors for them and has made homeownership an attainable goal. We are grateful to both AEA and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco for helping us make homeownership a reality for our Yuma community.”
In addition to the WISH Grant, Trasvina manages HACY’s FSS Program, which helps over 250 families grow out of subsidized housing. The FSS Program provides case management, service referrals, financial counseling, education, and a variety of services that help low-income families become self-sufficient.
HACY’s Executive Director Michael Morrissey said he looks forward to continuing to work with AEA in 2021 where the partnership is expected to reach $1 million in down payment grants awarded to Yuma County.
The WISH Grant is currently open to the public and applications are currently being accepted until funds are exhausted. If interested, call Brandy Trasviña at 928-782-3823, ext. 151, to request an appointment.