John Courtis, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, also offered tips to help Yuma businesses through this difficult period, including those who are working from home, have had their hours cut and have time on their hands.
“It’s a good time to look at some things we can be doing for ourselves and for our businesses,” Courtis said. “While we shelter in place, here are some business tips for workers and leaders alike.”
1. Communicate with your team — Communicate the latest policies to help everyone stay safe. For businesses that are still operating: Demand employees stay home if they don’t feel well. Remind everyone of your sick policies and Family and Medical Leave Act opportunities.
2. If you are working from home on company computers, review the confidentiality clauses with everyone. Remind all associates that the computers are for work only and to search for coronavirus info could make those computers vulnerable to scammers and hackers.
3. For leaders and marketing managers: Do as much as you can to work on your business website — update the information on it and add the new things you are doing; add your business to as many free directory listings as you can find; update listings with the chamber, the Yuma Sun, Yellow Pages, Yelp, etc. Claim your free Google listing; most businesses have not done this.
4. Go to the Small Business Administration for disaster low-interest, easy to qualify for loans: www.disasterloan.sba.gov.
5. Spend time upgrading and updating your marketing materials, such as flyers, handouts, etc.
6. With fewer tasks to do, you can work on some professional development. Do training — customer service, team building, communication of sales, etc. The chamber will do them FREE of charge on Facebook Live starting Monday, March 30, at 9 a.m. — and doing one every Monday through April 13. These sessions last about an hour, and we will be able to take questions live at the conclusion. March 30 — Customer Service; April 6 — Communication of Sales; April 13 — Team Building. Just go to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Liking it would be nice too!
7. Offer free delivery, shipping and shopping services where feasible. Make it easy for people to do business with you.
8. Post your victories — share good news — share best practices — share good ideas.
9. Get after those projects you’ve been planning to do and have been putting off — Do those “‘round-to-its.”
10. If you must gather, space out — 6 feet or more!
11. Buy gift cards ... lots of them.
12. Stay busy — activity is the elixir for anxiety and worry.
13. Manage your receivables vigorously — create payment plans for customers who ask and for those in peril.
14. Manage your payables vigorously — make payment plans for whatever you can.
15. Partner with business neighbors for coverage and shared services.
16. Collaborate with businesses in your category (yes, even with some competitors) to combine inventories, offerings and programs, if need be.
Courtis ended his tips with one more comment: “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay positive, and shop locally.”
To reach Courtis or the chamber, call 928-782-2567.