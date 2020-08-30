The megaregion that crosses from Wellton to Mexicali along the U.S.-Mexico border is home to many successful maquilas, or maquiladoras, which are factories run by foreign companies that export products to their home countries.
With the twin plant concept, companies have manufacturing plants in Mexico and complementary operations in the U.S.
“The key here is complement, not compete,” said Xavier Rivas, who has more than 40 years experience in binational and industrial development.
The twin plant concept has proven successful in the 4FrontED region, which comprises four states in two countries: Baja California and Sonora in Mexico and California and Arizona in the U.S. In Yuma, MarTech Medical Devices has facilities in Yuma and Mexicali, Baja California.
“The model of this production-sharing concept is unique, and very successful and very profitable,” Rivas said.
He shared some of the industry’s past successes, present developments and future outlook in his Thursday talk “A Look Into Our Industrious Megaregion,” the last in the first phase of a series of binational trade webinars promoting the megaregion as a great place to do business. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., in collaboration with 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, presented the series.
Rivas is vice president of business development for Mexicali-based PIMSA Industrial Developers. PIMSA stands for Parque Industrial Mexicali S.A., an organization that has landed international corporations in Mexicali, Baja California; San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Imperial Valley, California; and Yuma.
With many companies pulling out of China and moving around the world, the megaregion is in a good position, although it’s competing with India, eastern Europe and Africa for these companies.
“The border isn’t only an immigration issue, it’s a business opportunity area,” Rivas said.
“This is going to create and generate opportunity. We already have a base in place with existing manufacturers in San Luis Rio Colorado, Ensenada, Tecate and Tijuana,” he added.
The megaregion can draw the attention from world companies showing “that we are next to a key market, which makes it more important to consider our location.”
The megaregion has a $4.13 trillion market and 70 million inhabitants.
“This is the only national region that has those numbers,” Rivas said. “That means business opportunities … It’s exciting what’s happening.”
Companies like the twin plant concept because it slashes production costs. In the U.S., production will cost $200 an hour vs. $50 in Mexicali.
Rivas addressed the fear of doing business in Mexico. He noted that PIMSA has been able to overcome the negative effects of the unethical business practices that are prevalent in some parts of Mexico.
“We don’t play around. We don’t go under the table, we don’t cut corners. We also stay away from the ‘no problema’ syndrome,’” he said.
More aggressive marketing of the megaregion is needed to draw more companies. “We have all the elements ready to provide them to you,” Rivas said.
Those “elements” include plentiful water from the Colorado River, a stable labor force and educated workers due to partnerships with universities and educational institutions that are producing “technological talent.”
Rivas singled out Yuma County as having advantages. “Yuma is a unique place because we have the agro industry, and we’re starting to bring in the aerospace industry,” he said, pointing out that Yuma International Airport has good facilities for the aerospace industry.
His suggestions included teaming up with a high-profile individual, such as astronaut Jose Hernandez, the only Mexican-American who has gone to space and owner of a technology and innovation consulting company.
He recommended an inventory of buildings that are available and developing and expanding the capacity of universities and vocational schools to further train the workforce in aerospace engineering, welding, the medical field, electronics, etc.
PIMSA offers its expertise to help U.S. and international companies interested in the megaregion. It will conduct research for them to justify moving into this area.
“It’s all about you making a move,” Rivas said.
Rivas can be reached at xavier@rivas.com. For more information on PIMSA, go to http://www.pimsa.com.mx/.