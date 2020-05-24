Business is reopening in Yuma County, and customers want information: What businesses are open? Do they need to wear a mask in the business? Have the services and hours changed?
“Our readers are asking for a list of what businesses are open. There are so many businesses closed, open, with modified hours, limited services, new services, discontinued services, and now new ways to do business, from telemedicine, delivery services, online ordering, curbside pickup and more,” noted Alex Espinoza, events and sales manager for the Yuma Sun.
The Yuma Sun and its regional partner publications recognize that many are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help local businesses get needed information out to their customers, the Yuma Sun and its partner publications have established a $1 million matching grant fund to assist locally owned businesses during the crisis.
“Seeing our local businesses struggle during this situation is very challenging. We wanted to do something, something big, to support small- and medium-size businesses weather the storm,” Bill Regenhardt, digital media sales and training manager.
“It is important to us because this is a real economic stimulus that will impact the local economy,” he added.
Through the Desert Southwest Community Marketing Fund, the Yuma Sun is committed to supporting the business community in its efforts to reach their customers and relaunch their businesses.
The Yuma Sun will provide up to $1 million of matching advertising dollars. Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in the following publications: Yuma Sun, Bajo el Sol, Marketplace and online at www.yumasun.com.
“We understand that for many businesses funds are extremely tight and budgets will be stretched in the upcoming months. With this matching grant, advertisers can basically double their marketing efforts and extend their reach,” Regenhardt said.
The grant program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Grants are available for a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 of matching funds. Matching grants will be awarded in May, June and July. The matching grant must be used by Sept. 30.
“This economic situation is unlike any ever before seen. Almost overnight, consumer behaviour and intent has drastically changed to new modalities of purchasing goods and services,” Regenhardt noted.
Espinoza stressed the need for businesses to connect and reconnect with customers. “Marketing is vital to all businesses. Not only can you introduce yourself to break the ice with potential new clients, marketing reminds people that you are open for business, what you offer, new products, new hours, and who you are doing business with and about specials or offers,” she said.
“The community also does not know what to expect when they do venture out. Do I need a mask at one business, or special hours to avoid the crowds, or is the lobby only open to people over a certain age, or should I expect to stand in line waiting for someone to leave so one person can enter the business? The local community can’t possibly keep up on all of the changes, especially as different industries are allowed to reopen for business,” she added.
Regenhardt explained that many studies have shown that it is important for businesses to continue their marketing efforts during economic downturns. He cited an article in the Harvard Business Review published during the last great recession in 2009: “Although it is wise for businesses to contain costs, failing to support brands or examine core customers’ changing needs can jeopardize performance over the long term. Companies that put customer needs under the microscope, take a scalpel rather than a cleaver to the marketing budget, and nimbly adjust strategies, tactics, and product offerings in response to shifting demand are more likely than others to flourish.”
Regenhardt pointed out that this program is available to businesses of all sizes. “Our staff and management are ready and willing to answer questions about the matching grant at any time. We are also available to review marketing plans and help set realistic objectives and goals for businesses who are looking for advice on print or digital media products. The matching grant funds can be used on a variety of our platforms,” he noted.
Several businesses are already using the grants. “We have several clients who are already taking advantage of the matching grant. These advertisers are taking a proactive approach to their marketing and communications strategies that will position them better during and after the recovery,” Regenhardt said.
Espinoza also noted that the goal is to help businesses expand their marketing during this challenging environment and during the summer that already tends to be a challenge for many businesses.
“Healthy businesses help heal our economy and will help our community grow,” she said. “The matching grants can be used to communicate that the business is open, advertise job openings or for fundraising. The grants can be used for print or digital ads -- and encourage shopping locally to keep tax dollars in our community.
“Bottom line: our goal is to help Yuma’s local businesses recover from this horrible nightmare,” Espinoza added.
For more information, call 928-539-6800.