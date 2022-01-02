Somerton recently began the transition in economic development leadership, with the hiring of Marlene Lara to the post.
The City Council selected Lara from among several candidates who applied for the position of economic development director that Héctor Tapia will leave on Jan. 6. However, he will continue to act as a consultant to the city.
Lara and Tapia have been sharing duties since Nov. 15, as Lara prepares to take the reins.
“We are in a transition process, but Héctor will continue to monitor various projects as a consultant,” Lara said. “I am very excited to work on Somerton’s economic development and help make the plans outlined and approved by the council a reality.”
The 35-year-old Marlene Lara has a master’s degree in economic development from the Brussels School of International Studies at the University of Kent in Belgium. Her master’s thesis was on economic development in the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion, so she is not a stranger to the dynamics of communities like this one.
She also holds a bachelor’s degree in literature and most recently worked as a public information officer for the San Luis City Council.
With Tapia’s help, Lara is familiarizing herself with the city’s projects, some of such magnitude that they will require his support and follow-up as a consultant starting in January.
“There are several projects in which I am going to continue working together with Marlene, already as a consultant,” Tapia said. “We are about to close contracts for two lots in the Parkview shopping complex in the west side of the city, one for the Rubén Fontanes Group and the other for the 4th Avenue Gym, and Sunset Health is in negotiation for a new clinic on a third lot.
A crucial project coming next year is the appeal to the 2020 Census count, which yielded negative population numbers for the city, although there is evidence of growth.
Likewise, Tapia will work on a project to explore land annexations; support the growth in housing, commerce and industry in the city, and promote the industrial corridor of Avenue D, a concept that proposes to connect Somerton with the San Luis Port of Entry II commercial entrance.
Officials agreed on Somerton’s economic development potential, with plans for housing growth on the west side, two schools under construction and the Parkview Commerce Center upcoming projects.
As for Tapia, who joined Somerton as the economic director in April 2015, “I’m going to leave the city, but I’m not leaving the area,” he said. “I will continue offering (consulting services) here and outside the county, falling back on my 30 years in planning and economic development.”
He will act as a private consultant to municipal governments and other agencies and organizations. He noted that the need for consultant services “are very necessary. Organizations need counseling in the development of projects, processing permits and even with their construction plans.”
Tapia previously served in planning and zoning posts in Nogales, Goodyear, Mesa and Tempe.
Tapia said he also hopes to offer his expertise in planning and economic development to cities in Mexico.
During his time in Somerton, Tapia’s work included recruiting a call center of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, completing a redevelopment plan for Somerton’s downtown, and planning for the development of the Parkview Commerce Center on city-owned land.