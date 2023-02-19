ADRIAN ELDER
Yuma Investment Group announced that managing partner and wealth advisor Adrian Elder has obtained his Certified Financial Planner certification.
Elder thanked his supportive wife, Jamie, his four “amazing” boys, his clients and all of the staff at Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management who helped support him through the almost two year long CFP process.
Elder looks forward to using his new designation to improve on the already outstanding service at Yuma Investment Group which has won Yuma’s Best Financial Planning Firm every year the award has been offered.
For more than 30 years, the CFP certification has been the standard of excellence for financial planners. CFP professionals have met extensive training and experience requirements and commit to CFP Board’s ethical standards that require them to put their clients’ interests first.
CFP professionals take a holistic, personalized approach to bring all the pieces of a client’s financial life together. As part of the certification, CFP professionals also have made a commitment to the CFP Board to act as a fiduciary when providing financial advice to a client. This means they have agreed to put clients’ best interests first, “so they can provide you confidence today and a secure tomorrow.”
LYDIA PADILLA
Lydia Padilla, a certified military advisor and a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services in Yuma, has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for the third year.
Padilla was honored with this award because of her ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service, according to Ameriprise.
Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
As a private wealth advisor, Padilla provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with her clients.
Padilla holds Accredited Asset Management Specialist certification and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, a professional financial planning designation awarded by the College for Financial Planning.
For more information, contact Padilla at 928-261-4150 or visit the Ameriprise office at 3150 S. Catalina Drive, Suite 4, in Yuma.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
