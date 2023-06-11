ALEX CORDERO-TORRES
Real estate agent Alex Cordero-Torres has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Born and raised in Yuma, he spent 10 years working in an accounting firm and eventually graduated from the University of Arizona in Yuma with a system engineering degree.
“When I am not fishing or sitting by the river, my passion is learning new technology and employing systematic processes to help people achieve their goals,” Cordero-Torres said.
“I believe hard work, dedication and perseverance are the keys to completing anything that you put your mind to. I would like to combine my past experiences with a passion for real estate to help you buy, sell and invest in your dream property.”
Contact Cordero-Torres at alct3787@gmail.com or 928-750-5182.
CYNDI SAN DIEGO
Real estate agent Cyndi San Diego has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
She is a native of San Jose, California, and spent most of her career in the medical field, most recently in nurse staffing at Stanford Children’s Hospital.
In 2015, she retired and moved to Eagle Lake Susanville, California, a lakeside resort area, where she spent much of her time doing property management for vacation homes. She also had an AirBnB’s that she managed or hosted.
San Diego and her husband, Rick, came to Yuma on vacation to ride their quads in the beautiful Arizona desert and get out of the snow and constant fire situation. They ended up buying a house and building their current home. That was about 2½ years ago.
San Diego is full of life and positive energy. Yoga is a favorite pastime. She enjoys working with people and networking. She is eagerly looking forward to making a name for herself in the local real estate market.
Contact San Diego at cyndisd1966@yahoo.com or 408-567-2416.
KODY GRODE
Ativo of Yuma, an assisted living and memory care community located in the Yuma Foothills, announced the promotion of Kody Grode to the position of associate executive director.
Prior to being promoted, she was the resident care coordinator, and, even earlier, as the memory care coordinator, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and adherence to the memory care community.
She has been an invaluable member of the Ativo team since opening, Ativo stated.
With four years of experience in assisted living healthcare, Grode brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.
“Kody has developed a deep passion for serving seniors and making a positive impact on their lives and their families. The difference she has made here at Ativo is immense, and we are extremely grateful to have her as part of our leadership team,” Executive Director Rafael Jan said.
Grode’s relentless pursuit of knowledge and continuous education has been instrumental in her professional growth. She has actively engaged in various training programs, ensuring that she stays up-to-date with the latest advancements and best practices in memory care.
She is a licensed nursing assistant and a certified caregiver, reflecting her commitment to providing top-quality care to residents. She has also completed two of Teepa Snow’s esteemed Positive Approach to Care champion courses, further enhancing her expertise in dementia care.
Additionally, Grode holds certifications from the Alzheimer’s Association and is a certified Dementia Practitioner.
Outside of her professional pursuits, Grode enjoys spending quality time with her family. They indulge in outdoor activities such as camping, visiting the river, exploring the mountains, and venturing to the dunes.
“Grode’s promotion to associate executive director at Ativo of Yuma reflects the community’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks,” Ativo stated. “Her exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and passion for the memory care community make her a perfect fit for this elevated role. Ativo of Yuma is confident that Kody will continue to lead with integrity, compassion, and attentiveness to providing exceptional care and support to residents and their families.”