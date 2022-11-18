ASHLEY VAN WHY
Ashley Van Why, born and raised in Yuma, recently graduated in August with her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.
In addition, Van Why recently passed her board exams and is now a licensed doctor of physical therapy.
At a very young age Van Why wanted to become a doctor so she could help people. She has always been athletic, being a nationally ranked BMX racer and winning her first national race at the age of 4½ to playing softball in middle and high school and traveling teams.
She continued to cultivate her passion for athletics and merged her interests with physical therapy.
Van Why also played college softball at both Arizona Western College and California Baptist University (Lancers, Division 1) in Riverside, California. In 2017, she was a member of the team when it won its third PacWest Championship.
Van Why is a 2014 graduate of Gila Ridge High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from California Baptist University in 2017 and her master’s in kinesiology from California Baptist University in 2019, where she was recognized as the scholastic scholar and honor graduate for her master’s program.
Van Why has planned on returning to Yuma and will soon be opening her own clinic, On TRAK Physical Therapy.
SHELLEY OSTROWSKI
Shelley J. Ostrowski, designated broker at Realty ONE Group Gateway, is 2023 president-elect of the Arizona Association of Realtors. She is Yuma’s first state officer since 1984.
Ostrowski has been a leading Realtor in Yuma County since she began in 1995. She and her team were named No. 1 in the nation for units in 2019 by a national franchise. She continues to lead the industry in top production, service and community involvement.
She has been recognized as Realtor of the Year for the Yuma Association of Realtors and the Arthur Crozier Distinguished and Star Award by the Arizona Association of Realtors.
Ostrowski has been a wish granter with Make a Wish Arizona for many years and has helped grant the wishes of more than 100 children. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year for Make a Wish Arizona in 2019.
SHANEN ARANMOR
Shanen Aranmor, owner and “chief wellness welder” at Weld Like A Girl in Yuma, received the National Meritorious Award at the American Welding Society Awards Ceremony held at Fabtech Trade Show held Nov. 8-10 in Atlanta, Georgia.
This award is given in recognition of Ananmor’s “counsel, loyalty and devotion to the affairs of the Society, assistance in promoting cordial relations with industry and other organizations, and for the contribution of time and effort on behalf of the Society.”
CID KALLEN
Cid R. Kallen, one of the two managing partners at Yuma’s Territorial Law, has received the 2023 Elite Lawyer Award.
Since earning his law degree and being admitted to practice law in Arizona, Kallen has established a successful legal career thanks to his diverse background and extensive professional experiences, according to his law firm.
Before attending law school, Kallen served in the U.S. Marine Corps in various positions between 1999 and 2004. During the latter half of his military service, he enrolled in Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics systems technologies.
He also completed Duquesne University School of Law and China University of Political Science and Law’s Chinese Law Program in Beijing in 2007.
Throughout law school, Kallen held various legal positions, serving as a judicial intern for Judge Samuel A. Thumma, Superior Court of Arizona, and as a legal intern for the Glendale Prosecutor’s Office.
After graduating in 2009, he joined the Office of the Legal Defender in Yuma County as an assistant legal defender. He went on to serve as assistant federal public defender with the District of Arizona Federal Public Defender’s Office.
In 2013, Kallen founded his own private practice, Kallen Law, in Yuma. Since then, the firm has grown into what is now Territorial Law.
Kallen manages a significant caseload while performing duties as the managing partner, including business development, staff and personnel management, and daily office work.
When representing clients, Cid’s highest priority is to inform and educate them. His goal for each client is to fully understand their situation and the law as it applies to their case.
Outside of work, Kallen loves to spend time with his wife and two young children, enjoys lake days out on his boat and getting together with friends. His hobbies include bass fishing, motorcycle road racing and restoring old motorcycles.